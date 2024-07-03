Summary

Incorporated in 2008, Titaanium Ten Enterprise Limited is engaged in trading of yarn, grey cloth and knitted fabrics as well as manufacturing of knitted fabrics. The Company also undertake job work of yarn and fabrics in own capacity or on outsource basis. The Promoter Rohitkumar Kapadia has been the pioneer of the Companys business ideology and growth strategies. The Companys operations are backed by the inventive initiatives and textile knowledge of Tejus Kapadia. The Companys sales model is divided into 2 parts i.e. trading of yarn and grey cloth and supply of knitted fabrics. Their traded materials are mostly used in process of weaving and knitting of fabrics which are then used for apparels such as sarees, shirtings, suitings, and upholstery such as curtains amongst others. For manufacturing operations, the Company operate a plant set up at Surat which is considered as The Textile Hub of The Nation. Spread over 2,853.12 square meters, the manufacturing facility is well equipped with requisite plant and machinery such as Warping and Knitting machines. Manufacturing process mainly consists of blending and knitting of yarn into beams of cloth which is then converted to fabric. Apart from this, the Company uses different qualities of yarn as raw material of which Bi-Shrinkage Yarn (BSY) and Cationic Yarn are imported and others such as Filament Yarn, Bright Yarn, Nylon Mono Yarn, etc are procured locally. It also undertake jobwork activities to customise the products to suit

Read More