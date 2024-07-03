iifl-logo-icon 1
Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd Share Price

94
(-0.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:12:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open94
  • Day's High94
  • 52 Wk High112.03
  • Prev. Close94.9
  • Day's Low94
  • 52 Wk Low 25
  • Turnover (lac)3.76
  • P/E45.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value25.73
  • EPS2.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)63.25
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

94

Prev. Close

94.9

Turnover(Lac.)

3.76

Day's High

94

Day's Low

94

52 Week's High

112.03

52 Week's Low

25

Book Value

25.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

63.25

P/E

45.85

EPS

2.07

Divi. Yield

0

Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:00 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Mar-2023Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.06%

Non-Promoter- 32.93%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.73

6.73

6.73

6.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.59

9.27

7.66

6.22

Net Worth

17.32

16

14.39

12.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

155.57

174.26

yoy growth (%)

-10.72

Raw materials

-142.92

-163.92

As % of sales

91.87

94.06

Employee costs

-1.13

-1.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.12

1.01

Depreciation

-1.02

-1.05

Tax paid

-0.29

-0.25

Working capital

0.76

6.6

2.79

6.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.72

Op profit growth

3.98

EBIT growth

6.28

Net profit growth

9.86

No Record Found

Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Ilaben Rohitkumar Kapadia

Independent Director

Nidhi Jigar Joshi

Director

Shalu Tejashkumar Kapadia

Independent Director

Kantilal Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Asha Kumari Nandkishor Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 2008, Titaanium Ten Enterprise Limited is engaged in trading of yarn, grey cloth and knitted fabrics as well as manufacturing of knitted fabrics. The Company also undertake job work of yarn and fabrics in own capacity or on outsource basis. The Promoter Rohitkumar Kapadia has been the pioneer of the Companys business ideology and growth strategies. The Companys operations are backed by the inventive initiatives and textile knowledge of Tejus Kapadia. The Companys sales model is divided into 2 parts i.e. trading of yarn and grey cloth and supply of knitted fabrics. Their traded materials are mostly used in process of weaving and knitting of fabrics which are then used for apparels such as sarees, shirtings, suitings, and upholstery such as curtains amongst others. For manufacturing operations, the Company operate a plant set up at Surat which is considered as The Textile Hub of The Nation. Spread over 2,853.12 square meters, the manufacturing facility is well equipped with requisite plant and machinery such as Warping and Knitting machines. Manufacturing process mainly consists of blending and knitting of yarn into beams of cloth which is then converted to fabric. Apart from this, the Company uses different qualities of yarn as raw material of which Bi-Shrinkage Yarn (BSY) and Cationic Yarn are imported and others such as Filament Yarn, Bright Yarn, Nylon Mono Yarn, etc are procured locally. It also undertake jobwork activities to customise the products to suit
Company FAQs

What is the Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd share price today?

The Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹94 today.

What is the Market Cap of Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd is ₹63.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd is 45.85 and 3.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd is ₹25 and ₹112.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd?

Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 91.24%, 3 Years at 81.02%, 1 Year at 120.70%, 6 Month at 227.13%, 3 Month at 179.94% and 1 Month at -4.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.06 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.94 %

