Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹94
Prev. Close₹94.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.76
Day's High₹94
Day's Low₹94
52 Week's High₹112.03
52 Week's Low₹25
Book Value₹25.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)63.25
P/E45.85
EPS2.07
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.73
6.73
6.73
6.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.59
9.27
7.66
6.22
Net Worth
17.32
16
14.39
12.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
155.57
174.26
yoy growth (%)
-10.72
Raw materials
-142.92
-163.92
As % of sales
91.87
94.06
Employee costs
-1.13
-1.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.12
1.01
Depreciation
-1.02
-1.05
Tax paid
-0.29
-0.25
Working capital
0.76
6.6
2.79
6.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.72
Op profit growth
3.98
EBIT growth
6.28
Net profit growth
9.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Ilaben Rohitkumar Kapadia
Independent Director
Nidhi Jigar Joshi
Director
Shalu Tejashkumar Kapadia
Independent Director
Kantilal Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Asha Kumari Nandkishor Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 2008, Titaanium Ten Enterprise Limited is engaged in trading of yarn, grey cloth and knitted fabrics as well as manufacturing of knitted fabrics. The Company also undertake job work of yarn and fabrics in own capacity or on outsource basis. The Promoter Rohitkumar Kapadia has been the pioneer of the Companys business ideology and growth strategies. The Companys operations are backed by the inventive initiatives and textile knowledge of Tejus Kapadia. The Companys sales model is divided into 2 parts i.e. trading of yarn and grey cloth and supply of knitted fabrics. Their traded materials are mostly used in process of weaving and knitting of fabrics which are then used for apparels such as sarees, shirtings, suitings, and upholstery such as curtains amongst others. For manufacturing operations, the Company operate a plant set up at Surat which is considered as The Textile Hub of The Nation. Spread over 2,853.12 square meters, the manufacturing facility is well equipped with requisite plant and machinery such as Warping and Knitting machines. Manufacturing process mainly consists of blending and knitting of yarn into beams of cloth which is then converted to fabric. Apart from this, the Company uses different qualities of yarn as raw material of which Bi-Shrinkage Yarn (BSY) and Cationic Yarn are imported and others such as Filament Yarn, Bright Yarn, Nylon Mono Yarn, etc are procured locally. It also undertake jobwork activities to customise the products to suit
Read More
The Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹94 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd is ₹63.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd is 45.85 and 3.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd is ₹25 and ₹112.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 91.24%, 3 Years at 81.02%, 1 Year at 120.70%, 6 Month at 227.13%, 3 Month at 179.94% and 1 Month at -4.62%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.