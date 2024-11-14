|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Half Year ended 30th September 2024 Please find attached Unaudited financial results for half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Directors Report and annexures thereon for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and appoint Ms. Vihaa Tejaas Kapadia (PAN EMNPK5698R) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company as Recommended by the Audit Committee and Nomination Remuneration Committee of the Company. 3. To fix day date time and venue of 16thAnnual General Meeting of the Company and approve the draft Notice for convening the said General Meeting. 4. To appoint the Scrutinizer for 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. Other Business matters
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the standalone Audited Financial Results along with Audit report thereon for the Half Year and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and approve the appointment of M/s. Dhirren R. Dave & Co. Company Secretaries Surat as Secretarial Auditor of the Company; Please find attached audited financials for half year and year ended March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Apr 2024
|15 Apr 2024
|Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Monday, April 15, 2024 at 03.00 PM at the registered office of the company situated at Shop No. 901/914, Rajhans Complex, 9th Floor, Ring Road, Surat - 395002, Gujarat, interalia transacted following Businesses: 1. To accept the resignation of Mrs. Asha Kumari Nandkishor Sharma (ACS-71977) w.e.f 11.04.2024, as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. 2. To accept the resignation of Mr. Rakesh Jayantilal Kapadia w.e.f 15.04.2024, as a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company. 3. To update the status of SDD compliance to Board.
