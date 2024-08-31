|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|AGM 28/09/2024 Company informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. August 31, 2024, inter alia to consider and approve the draft notice calling the 16th AGM of the Company and appointment of CFO. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) Please find attached Outcome of 16th AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.