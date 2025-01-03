iifl-logo-icon 1
Transwind Infrastructures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Transwind Infrastructures Ltd

Transwind Infra. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.93

0.15

0.26

1.14

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.39

-0.39

-0.25

Tax paid

0.02

-0.04

-0.05

-0.31

Working capital

-0.02

0.21

-0.71

5.2

Other operating items

Operating

-1.31

-0.07

-0.89

5.77

Capital expenditure

0

0.02

-0.03

2.16

Free cash flow

-1.31

-0.05

-0.92

7.93

Equity raised

17.09

16.87

16.44

20.15

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

3.49

1.55

3.29

3.87

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

19.26

18.37

18.8

31.95

