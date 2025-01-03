Transwind Infrastructures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.93
0.15
0.26
1.14
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.39
-0.39
-0.25
Tax paid
0.02
-0.04
-0.05
-0.31
Working capital
-0.02
0.21
-0.71
5.2
Other operating items
Operating
-1.31
-0.07
-0.89
5.77
Capital expenditure
0
0.02
-0.03
2.16
Free cash flow
-1.31
-0.05
-0.92
7.93
Equity raised
17.09
16.87
16.44
20.15
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.49
1.55
3.29
3.87
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
19.26
18.37
18.8
31.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.