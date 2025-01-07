iifl-logo-icon 1
Transwind Infrastructures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

22.35
(3.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:21:23 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

6.91

8.05

15.38

14.37

yoy growth (%)

-14.14

-47.62

7.03

30.03

Raw materials

-0.01

0.79

-0.08

3.84

As % of sales

0.15

9.82

0.57

26.73

Employee costs

-0.39

-0.81

-0.86

-1.04

As % of sales

5.66

10.06

5.59

7.3

Other costs

-7.27

-7.61

-13.87

-15.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

105.21

94.44

90.2

109.27

Operating profit

-0.76

0.42

0.55

1.46

OPM

-11.03

5.31

3.63

10.15

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.39

-0.39

-0.25

Interest expense

-0.21

-0.25

-0.3

-0.3

Other income

0.4

0.36

0.4

0.24

Profit before tax

-0.93

0.15

0.26

1.14

Taxes

0.02

-0.04

-0.05

-0.31

Tax rate

-2.49

-27.48

-19.43

-27.48

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.91

0.11

0.21

0.82

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.91

0.11

0.21

0.82

yoy growth (%)

-929.1

-48.86

-73.89

33.79

NPM

-13.24

1.37

1.4

5.76

