|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6.91
8.05
15.38
14.37
yoy growth (%)
-14.14
-47.62
7.03
30.03
Raw materials
-0.01
0.79
-0.08
3.84
As % of sales
0.15
9.82
0.57
26.73
Employee costs
-0.39
-0.81
-0.86
-1.04
As % of sales
5.66
10.06
5.59
7.3
Other costs
-7.27
-7.61
-13.87
-15.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
105.21
94.44
90.2
109.27
Operating profit
-0.76
0.42
0.55
1.46
OPM
-11.03
5.31
3.63
10.15
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.39
-0.39
-0.25
Interest expense
-0.21
-0.25
-0.3
-0.3
Other income
0.4
0.36
0.4
0.24
Profit before tax
-0.93
0.15
0.26
1.14
Taxes
0.02
-0.04
-0.05
-0.31
Tax rate
-2.49
-27.48
-19.43
-27.48
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.91
0.11
0.21
0.82
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.91
0.11
0.21
0.82
yoy growth (%)
-929.1
-48.86
-73.89
33.79
NPM
-13.24
1.37
1.4
5.76
