Transwind Infrastructures Ltd Share Price

21.5
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21.5
  • Day's High21.5
  • 52 Wk High39.9
  • Prev. Close21.5
  • Day's Low21.5
  • 52 Wk Low 17.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.86
  • P/E22.63
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.7
  • EPS0.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.38
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Transwind Infrastructures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Transwind Infrastructures Ltd Corporate Action

21 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Transwind Infrastructures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Transwind Infrastructures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:44 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.42%

Non-Promoter- 40.57%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Transwind Infrastructures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.69

6.69

6.69

6.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.17

8.62

8.12

7.63

Net Worth

15.86

15.31

14.81

14.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

6.91

8.05

15.38

14.37

yoy growth (%)

-14.14

-47.62

7.03

30.03

Raw materials

-0.01

0.79

-0.08

3.84

As % of sales

0.15

9.82

0.57

26.73

Employee costs

-0.39

-0.81

-0.86

-1.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.93

0.15

0.26

1.14

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.39

-0.39

-0.25

Tax paid

0.02

-0.04

-0.05

-0.31

Working capital

-0.02

0.21

-0.71

5.2

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.14

-47.62

7.03

30.03

Op profit growth

-278.33

-23.33

-61.74

54.41

EBIT growth

-279.34

-29.13

-60.47

34.4

Net profit growth

-929.1

-48.86

-73.89

33.79

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Transwind Infrastructures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Transwind Infrastructures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Pankajkumar Dube

Director

Mithilaish Dubey

Whole-time Director

Niranjansingh Rajput

Independent Director

Avni Chauhan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kanchan Goyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Transwind Infrastructures Ltd

Summary

Transwind Infrastructures Limited (TIL) was originally incorporated as Transwind Communication and Electronics Private Limited on May 16, 1997. Subsequently, the Company changed the name to Transwind Infrastructures Private Limited in 2004 and status of the Company was changed to public company in year 2009.Transwind Infrastructures Limited is a reputed and well-known Ahmedabad based company having its presence in constructionservices industry, since many years. The Company has mainly working in the area of Infrastructural Development such as construction, Railways Signaling and Telecommunication, Gas distribution Network and Irrigation and Water distribution network. The core area of working of the company is Railways Signaling and Telecommunication. Infrastructure is a key driver of the overall development of Indian economy. This sector focuses on major infrastructure sectors such as power, roads and bridges, dams and urban infrastructure. Ministry of Urban Development has made focus in the emerging area of Infrastructural Development sector.The Company operates in construction and maintenance of roads, rail-beds, bridges, tunnels, pipelines, rope-ways, ports, harbors and runways etc. and other Infrastructural related activities.The Company commenced journey by trading of spares used for Department of Telecommunication (DoT) in Gujarat Circle for operation and maintenance of their Electronic Exchanges. After successful operation in the state of Gujarat, company was appointe
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Transwind Infrastructures Ltd share price today?

The Transwind Infrastructures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹21.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd is ₹14.38 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd is 22.63 and 0.91 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transwind Infrastructures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd is ₹17.2 and ₹39.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd?

Transwind Infrastructures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.77%, 3 Years at 50.56%, 1 Year at 15.59%, 6 Month at -1.38%, 3 Month at -12.60% and 1 Month at -14.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.43 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.57 %

