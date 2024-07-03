Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹21.5
Prev. Close₹21.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.86
Day's High₹21.5
Day's Low₹21.5
52 Week's High₹39.9
52 Week's Low₹17.2
Book Value₹23.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.38
P/E22.63
EPS0.95
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.69
6.69
6.69
6.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.17
8.62
8.12
7.63
Net Worth
15.86
15.31
14.81
14.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6.91
8.05
15.38
14.37
yoy growth (%)
-14.14
-47.62
7.03
30.03
Raw materials
-0.01
0.79
-0.08
3.84
As % of sales
0.15
9.82
0.57
26.73
Employee costs
-0.39
-0.81
-0.86
-1.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.93
0.15
0.26
1.14
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.39
-0.39
-0.25
Tax paid
0.02
-0.04
-0.05
-0.31
Working capital
-0.02
0.21
-0.71
5.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.14
-47.62
7.03
30.03
Op profit growth
-278.33
-23.33
-61.74
54.41
EBIT growth
-279.34
-29.13
-60.47
34.4
Net profit growth
-929.1
-48.86
-73.89
33.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Pankajkumar Dube
Director
Mithilaish Dubey
Whole-time Director
Niranjansingh Rajput
Independent Director
Avni Chauhan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kanchan Goyal
Reports by Transwind Infrastructures Ltd
Summary
Transwind Infrastructures Limited (TIL) was originally incorporated as Transwind Communication and Electronics Private Limited on May 16, 1997. Subsequently, the Company changed the name to Transwind Infrastructures Private Limited in 2004 and status of the Company was changed to public company in year 2009.Transwind Infrastructures Limited is a reputed and well-known Ahmedabad based company having its presence in constructionservices industry, since many years. The Company has mainly working in the area of Infrastructural Development such as construction, Railways Signaling and Telecommunication, Gas distribution Network and Irrigation and Water distribution network. The core area of working of the company is Railways Signaling and Telecommunication. Infrastructure is a key driver of the overall development of Indian economy. This sector focuses on major infrastructure sectors such as power, roads and bridges, dams and urban infrastructure. Ministry of Urban Development has made focus in the emerging area of Infrastructural Development sector.The Company operates in construction and maintenance of roads, rail-beds, bridges, tunnels, pipelines, rope-ways, ports, harbors and runways etc. and other Infrastructural related activities.The Company commenced journey by trading of spares used for Department of Telecommunication (DoT) in Gujarat Circle for operation and maintenance of their Electronic Exchanges. After successful operation in the state of Gujarat, company was appointe
The Transwind Infrastructures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹21.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd is ₹14.38 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd is 22.63 and 0.91 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transwind Infrastructures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd is ₹17.2 and ₹39.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Transwind Infrastructures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.77%, 3 Years at 50.56%, 1 Year at 15.59%, 6 Month at -1.38%, 3 Month at -12.60% and 1 Month at -14.68%.
