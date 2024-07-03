Summary

Transwind Infrastructures Limited (TIL) was originally incorporated as Transwind Communication and Electronics Private Limited on May 16, 1997. Subsequently, the Company changed the name to Transwind Infrastructures Private Limited in 2004 and status of the Company was changed to public company in year 2009.Transwind Infrastructures Limited is a reputed and well-known Ahmedabad based company having its presence in constructionservices industry, since many years. The Company has mainly working in the area of Infrastructural Development such as construction, Railways Signaling and Telecommunication, Gas distribution Network and Irrigation and Water distribution network. The core area of working of the company is Railways Signaling and Telecommunication. Infrastructure is a key driver of the overall development of Indian economy. This sector focuses on major infrastructure sectors such as power, roads and bridges, dams and urban infrastructure. Ministry of Urban Development has made focus in the emerging area of Infrastructural Development sector.The Company operates in construction and maintenance of roads, rail-beds, bridges, tunnels, pipelines, rope-ways, ports, harbors and runways etc. and other Infrastructural related activities.The Company commenced journey by trading of spares used for Department of Telecommunication (DoT) in Gujarat Circle for operation and maintenance of their Electronic Exchanges. After successful operation in the state of Gujarat, company was appointe

Read More