Transwind Infrastructures Ltd Summary

Transwind Infrastructures Limited (TIL) was originally incorporated as Transwind Communication and Electronics Private Limited on May 16, 1997. Subsequently, the Company changed the name to Transwind Infrastructures Private Limited in 2004 and status of the Company was changed to public company in year 2009.Transwind Infrastructures Limited is a reputed and well-known Ahmedabad based company having its presence in constructionservices industry, since many years. The Company has mainly working in the area of Infrastructural Development such as construction, Railways Signaling and Telecommunication, Gas distribution Network and Irrigation and Water distribution network. The core area of working of the company is Railways Signaling and Telecommunication. Infrastructure is a key driver of the overall development of Indian economy. This sector focuses on major infrastructure sectors such as power, roads and bridges, dams and urban infrastructure. Ministry of Urban Development has made focus in the emerging area of Infrastructural Development sector.The Company operates in construction and maintenance of roads, rail-beds, bridges, tunnels, pipelines, rope-ways, ports, harbors and runways etc. and other Infrastructural related activities.The Company commenced journey by trading of spares used for Department of Telecommunication (DoT) in Gujarat Circle for operation and maintenance of their Electronic Exchanges. After successful operation in the state of Gujarat, company was appointed as the authorized supplier for selling spares manufactured by Gujarat Communication and Electronics Limited (GCEL), a Gujarat Government undertaking, Gujarat Narmada Fertilizers Company Limited (GNFC) and Instrumentation Limited, Kota.During the period 1999-00, the Company was doing trading business of card for electronic exchange. Since 2003 , the Company started accepting local cable laying jobs for different exchange networks across. This work entailed laying of 400 pairs and above of primary cable from Exchange MDF to different cabinets. Subsequently, secondary cable of 200 pairs or lesser were laid from cabinets to pillars and cable distribution in various city parts for particular pillar was conducted upto distribution point. The Company have expertise in cable lying work involving laying, jointing and termination of cable at the cabinet, pillar and DP. The primary area of operation included Bharuch, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Palanpur and other Secondary Switching Area (SSA) of Gujarat. At the same time, it was associated with other reputed companies like Hindustan Cables Limited, ITI Limited & NBCC Limited for cable construction work in DOT/BSNL.In the year 2006, the Company diversified businesses in gas distribution sector with the first contract of Laying of MDPE pipes for Mahanagar Gas Limited, Mumbai. Subsequently it executed many projects of Indraprastha Gas Limited, GSPC, Green Gas Limited (Lucknow & Agra) and Bhagyanagar Gas Limited (Vijaywada & Kakinada). The Company completed more than 250 kms network commissioned successfully and more than 11,000 domestic PNG connections installed & commissioned successfully. Apart from this, the Company successfully executed a number of prestigious projects in the state of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana etc.In the year 2007, the Company started working with Indian Railways and Railtel Corporation of India. The first contract was an Operation and Maintenance Contract for 3 years in maintaining 4 quad cable along with related accessories in the Rajkot-Viramgam, Surendranagar-Dhangadhra, Bhatia-Okha sections of Western Railways, Rajkot Division. Subsequently in 2008, the Company took up the project in quad cable and optical fibre cable (OFC) laying job along with installation of relevant accessories in Gandhidham-Bhuj section. This project was successfully completed to the satisfaction of Indian Railways.In 2009, the Company received a similar contract Dhasa-Jetalsar (115 km) and commissioned successfully as per the terms of contracts.In July 2017, the Company made a public issue of 27,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 7.29 Crore. In 2017-18, the Company completed 3 S&T Projects & 3 CGD projects respectively.