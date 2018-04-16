Trend Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
5
7.5
117.59
117.59
Preference Capital
0
158.85
158.86
158.85
Reserves
103.57
-1,370.16
-842.33
-575.31
Net Worth
108.57
-1,203.81
-565.88
-298.87
Minority Interest
Debt
55.6
1,511.13
1,046.66
932.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
164.17
307.32
480.78
634.05
Fixed Assets
156.11
271.17
271.17
271.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.51
9.64
9.64
10.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
13.46
13.46
13.46
Networking Capital
7.07
8
176.42
329.85
Inventories
14.67
26.88
28.18
147.11
Inventory Days
273.35
324.41
Sundry Debtors
0.02
44.24
44.44
40.82
Debtor Days
431.08
90.01
Other Current Assets
4.58
510.17
509.9
509.14
Sundry Creditors
-10.25
-35.85
-32.31
-26.52
Creditor Days
313.42
58.48
Other Current Liabilities
-1.95
-537.44
-373.79
-340.7
Cash
0.49
5.07
10.09
9.46
Total Assets
164.18
307.34
480.78
634.06
