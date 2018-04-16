iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Trend Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

12.87
(4.98%)
Apr 16, 2018|03:26:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Trend Electronics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

5

7.5

117.59

117.59

Preference Capital

0

158.85

158.86

158.85

Reserves

103.57

-1,370.16

-842.33

-575.31

Net Worth

108.57

-1,203.81

-565.88

-298.87

Minority Interest

Debt

55.6

1,511.13

1,046.66

932.92

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

164.17

307.32

480.78

634.05

Fixed Assets

156.11

271.17

271.17

271.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.51

9.64

9.64

10.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

13.46

13.46

13.46

Networking Capital

7.07

8

176.42

329.85

Inventories

14.67

26.88

28.18

147.11

Inventory Days

273.35

324.41

Sundry Debtors

0.02

44.24

44.44

40.82

Debtor Days

431.08

90.01

Other Current Assets

4.58

510.17

509.9

509.14

Sundry Creditors

-10.25

-35.85

-32.31

-26.52

Creditor Days

313.42

58.48

Other Current Liabilities

-1.95

-537.44

-373.79

-340.7

Cash

0.49

5.07

10.09

9.46

Total Assets

164.18

307.34

480.78

634.06

Trend Electronic : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Trend Electronics Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.