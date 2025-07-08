Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹12.87
Prev. Close₹12.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹12.87
Day's Low₹12.87
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-12.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.65
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
5
7.5
117.59
117.59
Preference Capital
0
158.85
158.86
158.85
Reserves
103.57
-1,370.16
-842.33
-575.31
Net Worth
108.57
-1,203.81
-565.88
-298.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
37.62
165.51
384.42
1,127.06
yoy growth (%)
-77.26
-56.94
-65.89
-39.88
Raw materials
-138.3
-168.28
-533.7
-1,045.93
As % of sales
367.56
101.67
138.83
92.8
Employee costs
-9.54
-18.26
-19.33
-20.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-267.49
-192.38
-327.18
-72.77
Depreciation
0
-20.14
-23.05
-23.39
Tax paid
0
0
24.36
-5.53
Working capital
-153.85
-51.7
-19.01
-276.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-77.26
-56.94
-65.89
-39.88
Op profit growth
325.01
-85.89
-683.36
-65.85
EBIT growth
148.61
-78.37
-906.86
-62.74
Net profit growth
39.03
-36.46
286.69
240.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2008
|Sept-2007
|Sept-2006
|Sept-2005
|Sept-2004
Gross Sales
802.35
867.4
814.96
790.63
732.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
802.35
867.4
814.96
790.63
732.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.78
3
2.58
1.6
2.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,532.55
|64.04
|96,081.95
|522.26
|0.65
|6,532.21
|132.88
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
15,470.05
|0
|93,559.27
|278.55
|0.05
|1,085.67
|360.92
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,370.9
|59.29
|45,360.99
|220.5
|0.51
|3,591.01
|245.77
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
6,011.15
|191.74
|40,248.91
|60.41
|0
|736.55
|633.62
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,810.4
|76.78
|37,224.5
|157.27
|0.5
|3,804.7
|138.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Vivek D Dham
Director
Smita V Dharm
Independent Director
Chandrakant Sidram Jyoti
Independent Director
Kiran Patwardhan
20 KM Stone Aurangabad Beed Rd,
Village Bhalgaon,
Maharashtra - 431210
Tel: 91-0240-2644507/9/10/12
Website: http://www.trendelectronics.in
Email: secretarial_trend@videoconmail.com
Kashiram Jamnadas Bg,
Office No 21/22, 5 PD Mello Road,
Mumbai - 400009
Tel: -
Website: www.mcsdel.com
Email: admin@mcsdel.com
Summary
Incorporated in Jun.89, Videocon Communications, formerly known as Videocon VCR (VVL), a part of the Videocon group, manufactures VCRs, VCPs and video tape deck mechanisms (VTDM).VCL has a technical-c...
