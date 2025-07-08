iifl-logo
Trend Electronics Ltd Share Price Live

12.87
(4.98%)
Apr 16, 2018|03:26:06 PM

  • Open12.87
  • Day's High12.87
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close12.26
  • Day's Low12.87
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-12.9
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.65
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Trend Electronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

12.87

Prev. Close

12.26

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

12.87

Day's Low

12.87

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-12.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Trend Electronics Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Trend Electronics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Trend Electronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:06 AM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.89%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 46.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Trend Electronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

5

7.5

117.59

117.59

Preference Capital

0

158.85

158.86

158.85

Reserves

103.57

-1,370.16

-842.33

-575.31

Net Worth

108.57

-1,203.81

-565.88

-298.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

37.62

165.51

384.42

1,127.06

yoy growth (%)

-77.26

-56.94

-65.89

-39.88

Raw materials

-138.3

-168.28

-533.7

-1,045.93

As % of sales

367.56

101.67

138.83

92.8

Employee costs

-9.54

-18.26

-19.33

-20.22

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-267.49

-192.38

-327.18

-72.77

Depreciation

0

-20.14

-23.05

-23.39

Tax paid

0

0

24.36

-5.53

Working capital

-153.85

-51.7

-19.01

-276.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-77.26

-56.94

-65.89

-39.88

Op profit growth

325.01

-85.89

-683.36

-65.85

EBIT growth

148.61

-78.37

-906.86

-62.74

Net profit growth

39.03

-36.46

286.69

240.83

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2008Sept-2007Sept-2006Sept-2005Sept-2004

Gross Sales

802.35

867.4

814.96

790.63

732.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

802.35

867.4

814.96

790.63

732.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.78

3

2.58

1.6

2.55

Trend Electronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,532.55

64.0496,081.95522.260.656,532.21132.88

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

15,470.05

093,559.27278.550.051,085.67360.92

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,370.9

59.2945,360.99220.50.513,591.01245.77

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

6,011.15

191.7440,248.9160.410736.55633.62

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

1,810.4

76.7837,224.5157.270.53,804.7138.83

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Trend Electronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Vivek D Dham

Director

Smita V Dharm

Independent Director

Chandrakant Sidram Jyoti

Independent Director

Kiran Patwardhan

Registered Office

20 KM Stone Aurangabad Beed Rd,

Village Bhalgaon,

Maharashtra - 431210

Tel: 91-0240-2644507/9/10/12

Website: http://www.trendelectronics.in

Email: secretarial_trend@videoconmail.com

Registrar Office

Kashiram Jamnadas Bg,

Office No 21/22, 5 PD Mello Road,

Mumbai - 400009

Tel: -

Website: www.mcsdel.com

Email: admin@mcsdel.com

Summary

Incorporated in Jun.89, Videocon Communications, formerly known as Videocon VCR (VVL), a part of the Videocon group, manufactures VCRs, VCPs and video tape deck mechanisms (VTDM).VCL has a technical-c...
Read More

Reports by Trend Electronics Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Trend Electronics Ltd share price today?

The Trend Electronics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Trend Electronics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trend Electronics Ltd is ₹9.65 Cr. as of 16 Apr ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of Trend Electronics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Trend Electronics Ltd is 0 and -1.00 as of 16 Apr ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Trend Electronics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trend Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trend Electronics Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 16 Apr ‘18

What is the CAGR of Trend Electronics Ltd?

Trend Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.80%, 3 Years at -21.84%, 1 Year at -30.62%, 6 Month at 30.00%, 3 Month at -5.37% and 1 Month at 10.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Trend Electronics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Trend Electronics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.89 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 46.06 %

