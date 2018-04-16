Trend Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-267.49
-192.38
-327.18
-72.77
Depreciation
0
-20.14
-23.05
-23.39
Tax paid
0
0
24.36
-5.53
Working capital
-153.85
-51.7
-19.01
-276.34
Other operating items
Operating
-421.34
-264.23
-344.88
-378.04
Capital expenditure
0
0
-130.86
133.4
Free cash flow
-421.34
-264.23
-475.74
-244.64
Equity raised
-929.96
-526.33
112.57
20.33
Investing
-0.47
-3.16
-27.98
-4.34
Financing
246.84
257.94
408.87
-57.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,104.94
-535.78
17.71
-286.27
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.