iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Trend Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.87
(4.98%)
Apr 16, 2018|03:26:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Trend Electronics Ltd

Trend Electronic FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-267.49

-192.38

-327.18

-72.77

Depreciation

0

-20.14

-23.05

-23.39

Tax paid

0

0

24.36

-5.53

Working capital

-153.85

-51.7

-19.01

-276.34

Other operating items

Operating

-421.34

-264.23

-344.88

-378.04

Capital expenditure

0

0

-130.86

133.4

Free cash flow

-421.34

-264.23

-475.74

-244.64

Equity raised

-929.96

-526.33

112.57

20.33

Investing

-0.47

-3.16

-27.98

-4.34

Financing

246.84

257.94

408.87

-57.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,104.94

-535.78

17.71

-286.27

Trend Electronic : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Trend Electronics Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.