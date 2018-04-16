Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
37.62
165.51
384.42
1,127.06
yoy growth (%)
-77.26
-56.94
-65.89
-39.88
Raw materials
-138.3
-168.28
-533.7
-1,045.93
As % of sales
367.56
101.67
138.83
92.8
Employee costs
-9.54
-18.26
-19.33
-20.22
As % of sales
25.36
11.03
5.02
1.79
Other costs
-7.67
-6.71
-28.08
-27.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.38
4.05
7.3
2.41
Operating profit
-117.89
-27.73
-196.7
33.71
OPM
-313.31
-16.75
-51.16
2.99
Depreciation
0
-20.14
-23.05
-23.39
Interest expense
-150.2
-145.2
-109.04
-99.81
Other income
0.6
0.7
1.61
16.71
Profit before tax
-267.49
-192.38
-327.18
-72.77
Taxes
0
0
24.36
-5.53
Tax rate
0
0
-7.44
7.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-267.49
-192.38
-302.82
-78.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-267.49
-192.38
-302.82
-78.31
yoy growth (%)
39.03
-36.46
286.69
240.83
NPM
-710.89
-116.23
-78.77
-6.94
