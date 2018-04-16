iifl-logo
Trend Electronics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.87
(4.98%)
Apr 16, 2018|03:26:06 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

37.62

165.51

384.42

1,127.06

yoy growth (%)

-77.26

-56.94

-65.89

-39.88

Raw materials

-138.3

-168.28

-533.7

-1,045.93

As % of sales

367.56

101.67

138.83

92.8

Employee costs

-9.54

-18.26

-19.33

-20.22

As % of sales

25.36

11.03

5.02

1.79

Other costs

-7.67

-6.71

-28.08

-27.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.38

4.05

7.3

2.41

Operating profit

-117.89

-27.73

-196.7

33.71

OPM

-313.31

-16.75

-51.16

2.99

Depreciation

0

-20.14

-23.05

-23.39

Interest expense

-150.2

-145.2

-109.04

-99.81

Other income

0.6

0.7

1.61

16.71

Profit before tax

-267.49

-192.38

-327.18

-72.77

Taxes

0

0

24.36

-5.53

Tax rate

0

0

-7.44

7.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-267.49

-192.38

-302.82

-78.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-267.49

-192.38

-302.82

-78.31

yoy growth (%)

39.03

-36.46

286.69

240.83

NPM

-710.89

-116.23

-78.77

-6.94

