Trend Electronics Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Jun.89, Videocon Communications, formerly known as Videocon VCR (VVL), a part of the Videocon group, manufactures VCRs, VCPs and video tape deck mechanisms (VTDM).VCL has a technical-cum-financial agreement with Toshiba, which provides the entire know-how for manufacturing video cassette recorders, video cassette players including tape deck mechanisms, and also trains VVLs employees in the manufacturing process. Toshiba has taken a 25% equity stake in VVL.The company came out with a public issue in Jan.90 to part-finance its project to manufacture VCRs, VCPs and VTDMs. The company has a subsidiary -- Videocon VCR Securities.The Company has been taking various steps to reduce consumption of electrical energy by improved housekeeping, monitoring the use of solar lighting and indoor shop lighting. Company is taking continuous efforts towards development of new technology to launch various products with added features and at reduced prices.