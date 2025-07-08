iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Trend Electronics Ltd Company Summary

12.87
(4.98%)
Apr 16, 2018|03:26:06 PM

Trend Electronics Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Jun.89, Videocon Communications, formerly known as Videocon VCR (VVL), a part of the Videocon group, manufactures VCRs, VCPs and video tape deck mechanisms (VTDM).VCL has a technical-cum-financial agreement with Toshiba, which provides the entire know-how for manufacturing video cassette recorders, video cassette players including tape deck mechanisms, and also trains VVLs employees in the manufacturing process. Toshiba has taken a 25% equity stake in VVL.The company came out with a public issue in Jan.90 to part-finance its project to manufacture VCRs, VCPs and VTDMs. The company has a subsidiary -- Videocon VCR Securities.The Company has been taking various steps to reduce consumption of electrical energy by improved housekeeping, monitoring the use of solar lighting and indoor shop lighting. Company is taking continuous efforts towards development of new technology to launch various products with added features and at reduced prices.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.