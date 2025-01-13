iifl-logo-icon 1
Tricom Fruit Products Ltd Balance Sheet

2.26
(-4.64%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:58:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.09

19.09

19.09

19.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-105.49

-105.33

-105.22

-105.1

Net Worth

-86.4

-86.24

-86.13

-86.01

Minority Interest

Debt

65.53

65.44

65.3

65.13

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-20.87

-20.8

-20.83

-20.88

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-20.89

-20.82

-20.84

-20.89

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

Sundry Creditors

-18.25

-18.18

-18.2

-18.24

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.76

-2.76

-2.76

-2.77

Cash

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

-20.87

-20.8

-20.83

-20.88

