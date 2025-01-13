Tricom Fruit Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.09
19.09
19.09
19.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-105.49
-105.33
-105.22
-105.1
Net Worth
-86.4
-86.24
-86.13
-86.01
Minority Interest
Debt
65.53
65.44
65.3
65.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-20.87
-20.8
-20.83
-20.88
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-20.89
-20.82
-20.84
-20.89
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
Sundry Creditors
-18.25
-18.18
-18.2
-18.24
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.76
-2.76
-2.76
-2.77
Cash
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
-20.87
-20.8
-20.83
-20.88
