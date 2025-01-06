Tricom Fruit Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
-8.11
Depreciation
0
0
0
-2.46
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.47
-0.72
-1.5
-1.89
Other operating items
Operating
-0.47
-0.72
-1.5
-12.47
Capital expenditure
-66.94
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-67.42
-0.71
-1.5
-12.47
Equity raised
-156.06
-148.7
-138.83
-122.6
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
19.49
39.2
39.9
75.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-203.99
-110.22
-100.43
-59.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.