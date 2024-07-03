iifl-logo-icon 1
Tricom Fruit Products Ltd Share Price

2.37
(-4.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.37
  • Day's High2.6
  • 52 Wk High2.49
  • Prev. Close2.49
  • Day's Low2.37
  • 52 Wk Low 1
  • Turnover (lac)7.17
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-45.37
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.53
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tricom Fruit Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Tricom Fruit Products Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Tricom Fruit Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tricom Fruit Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.61%

Non-Promoter- 87.38%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 87.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tricom Fruit Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.09

19.09

19.09

19.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-105.49

-105.33

-105.22

-105.1

Net Worth

-86.4

-86.24

-86.13

-86.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.22

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

-0.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

-8.11

Depreciation

0

0

0

-2.46

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.47

-0.72

-1.5

-1.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

0

0

-100

-17.67

EBIT growth

0

0

-100

-42.96

Net profit growth

985.91

-33.69

-53.69

-20

No Record Found

Tricom Fruit Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tricom Fruit Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Gajanan Posti

Independent Director

Sangeeta Chikane

Managing Director

Chandrakant Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kajal Solanki

Independent Director

Sandeep Sutar

Additional Director

Chetan Kothari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tricom Fruit Products Ltd

Summary

Tricom Fruit Products Ltd was incorporated on 20th January 1995. The Company was promoted by Shri Dinesh B Patadia. The Company is Indias leading exporter of processed fruits. It processes and exports a variety of fruits in the form of puree, puree concentrate and frozen clear juice concentrate. The products are processed as per specific customer requirements as aseptic or frozen.The Company is engaged in the business of Lease Finance, Hire Purchase, Bills Discounting, Investment Banking etc. The Companys processing plant is about 70 kms from Pune in Maharashtra. The strategic location with easy access to Indias richest and most fertile fruit producing regions of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh enables it to procure the premium quality fresh fruits.The processing of the fruits is fully mechanised right from the washing, sorting, chopping, preheating, filtration, evaporation, sterilization to the aseptic/frozen packaging, freezing in blast freezer and storage in cold room. Customers are assured of swift export dispatches eliminating delays as the Company facility has close proximity to JNPT and Nhava Sheva Ports in Mumbai. These ports are accessible in less than a few hours via the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.The Company invested in modern international-grade production and processing technology. Technology along with the skilled and professional food technologists, agro-business managers and engineers enabled the efficient & hygienic production of high-quality
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tricom Fruit Products Ltd share price today?

The Tricom Fruit Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.37 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd is ₹4.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd is 0 and -0.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tricom Fruit Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd is ₹1 and ₹2.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd?

Tricom Fruit Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -14.41%, 3 Years at -8.96%, 1 Year at 47.34%, 6 Month at 63.82%, 3 Month at 58.60% and 1 Month at 57.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 12.61 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 87.39 %

