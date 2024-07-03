Summary

Tricom Fruit Products Ltd was incorporated on 20th January 1995. The Company was promoted by Shri Dinesh B Patadia. The Company is Indias leading exporter of processed fruits. It processes and exports a variety of fruits in the form of puree, puree concentrate and frozen clear juice concentrate. The products are processed as per specific customer requirements as aseptic or frozen.The Company is engaged in the business of Lease Finance, Hire Purchase, Bills Discounting, Investment Banking etc. The Companys processing plant is about 70 kms from Pune in Maharashtra. The strategic location with easy access to Indias richest and most fertile fruit producing regions of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh enables it to procure the premium quality fresh fruits.The processing of the fruits is fully mechanised right from the washing, sorting, chopping, preheating, filtration, evaporation, sterilization to the aseptic/frozen packaging, freezing in blast freezer and storage in cold room. Customers are assured of swift export dispatches eliminating delays as the Company facility has close proximity to JNPT and Nhava Sheva Ports in Mumbai. These ports are accessible in less than a few hours via the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.The Company invested in modern international-grade production and processing technology. Technology along with the skilled and professional food technologists, agro-business managers and engineers enabled the efficient & hygienic production of high-quality

