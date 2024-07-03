Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹2.37
Prev. Close₹2.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.17
Day's High₹2.6
Day's Low₹2.37
52 Week's High₹2.49
52 Week's Low₹1
Book Value₹-45.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.53
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.09
19.09
19.09
19.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-105.49
-105.33
-105.22
-105.1
Net Worth
-86.4
-86.24
-86.13
-86.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.22
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
-8.11
Depreciation
0
0
0
-2.46
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.47
-0.72
-1.5
-1.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
0
0
-100
-17.67
EBIT growth
0
0
-100
-42.96
Net profit growth
985.91
-33.69
-53.69
-20
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Gajanan Posti
Independent Director
Sangeeta Chikane
Managing Director
Chandrakant Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kajal Solanki
Independent Director
Sandeep Sutar
Additional Director
Chetan Kothari
Reports by Tricom Fruit Products Ltd
Summary
Tricom Fruit Products Ltd was incorporated on 20th January 1995. The Company was promoted by Shri Dinesh B Patadia. The Company is Indias leading exporter of processed fruits. It processes and exports a variety of fruits in the form of puree, puree concentrate and frozen clear juice concentrate. The products are processed as per specific customer requirements as aseptic or frozen.The Company is engaged in the business of Lease Finance, Hire Purchase, Bills Discounting, Investment Banking etc. The Companys processing plant is about 70 kms from Pune in Maharashtra. The strategic location with easy access to Indias richest and most fertile fruit producing regions of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh enables it to procure the premium quality fresh fruits.The processing of the fruits is fully mechanised right from the washing, sorting, chopping, preheating, filtration, evaporation, sterilization to the aseptic/frozen packaging, freezing in blast freezer and storage in cold room. Customers are assured of swift export dispatches eliminating delays as the Company facility has close proximity to JNPT and Nhava Sheva Ports in Mumbai. These ports are accessible in less than a few hours via the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.The Company invested in modern international-grade production and processing technology. Technology along with the skilled and professional food technologists, agro-business managers and engineers enabled the efficient & hygienic production of high-quality
The Tricom Fruit Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.37 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd is ₹4.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd is 0 and -0.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tricom Fruit Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd is ₹1 and ₹2.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tricom Fruit Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -14.41%, 3 Years at -8.96%, 1 Year at 47.34%, 6 Month at 63.82%, 3 Month at 58.60% and 1 Month at 57.59%.
