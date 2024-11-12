Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Tricom Fruit Products Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please be informed that pursuant to Regulation 29 and 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 3rd meeting of Committee of Creditors of the Company will be held on November 12 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. In this connection and continuation of our intimation regarding Trading Window the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company is already closed for the Companys Directors/ officers and designated employees of the Company from 1st day of October 2024 till 48th hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30 2024. Committee of the creditor in its meeting held on 12th november,2024 noted the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30,2024 and approved by the Resolution Professional. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that The Board of Directors of the Company and Interim Resolution Professional at their meeting convened today have inter alia considered and approved following matters: - 1. 30th Annual General Meeting for the year 2023-24 will be convened on 28th September, 2024, at 2.00 p.m. at Hotel Vegas Inn, 313/B, Shindewadi, Post Shirwal, Next to Neera River, Dist. Satara-412801, Maharashtra. 2. Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting convened today has also approved today Draft Notice and Director Report and Corporate Governance Report of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. Further be informed that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 22nd September, 2024 to 28th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.

Board Meeting 6 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

Tricom Fruit Products Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. In this connection and continuation of our intimation regarding Trading Window the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company is already closed for the Companys Directors/ officers and designated employees of the Company from 1st day of July 2024 till 9th day of July 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting convened today have inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. Enclosed please find herewith Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 and Limited Review Report given by Statutory Auditor of the Company pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Listing Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

Tricom Fruit Products Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. In this connection and continuation of our intimation regarding Trading Window the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company is already closed for the Companys Directors/ officers and designated employees of the Company from 1st day of April 2024 till 1st day of June 2024. Pursuant to the Provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. 30th May,2024, interalia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024. Enclosed please find herewith following documents pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015.:- 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 alongwith the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Auditors report on Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31,2024. 3. Declaration regarding Unmodified Opinion. Read less.. Board of Director in its meeting held today i.e. 30th May,2024 interalia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March,2024. enclosed herewith please find following: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March,2024 along with the statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March,2024. 2. Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31,2024 3.Declaration regarding Unmodified Opinion. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024