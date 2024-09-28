iifl-logo-icon 1
Tricom Fruit Products Ltd AGM

2.26
(-4.64%)
Jan 13, 2025

Tricom Fruit CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that The Board of Directors of the Company and Interim Resolution Professional at their meeting convened today have inter alia considered and approved following matters: - 1. 30th Annual General Meeting for the year 2023-24 will be convened on 28th September, 2024, at 2.00 p.m. at Hotel Vegas Inn, 313/B, Shindewadi, Post Shirwal, Next to Neera River, Dist. Satara-412801, Maharashtra. 2. Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting convened today has also approved today Draft Notice and Director Report and Corporate Governance Report of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. Further be informed that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 22nd September, 2024 to 28th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. Please find attached herewith the Proceedings of the 30th AGM held on Saturday, 28th Sseptember,2024 at Hotel vegas inn,313/B, Shindewadi, Post Shirval, Next to Neera River, Dist. Satara, Maharashtra-412801 AT 2 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)

