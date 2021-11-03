iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Trident Tools Ltd Balance Sheet

7.05
(0.00%)
Nov 3, 2021|11:08:18 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Trident Tools Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

14.04

14.04

14.04

14.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-60.95

-56.9

-47.74

-25.77

Net Worth

-46.91

-42.86

-33.7

-11.73

Minority Interest

Debt

80.34

80.4

82.62

86.73

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

4.07

Total Liabilities

33.43

37.54

48.92

79.07

Fixed Assets

50.28

52.92

56.35

59.71

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.07

0.07

0.09

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-16.95

-15.54

-7.68

18.48

Inventories

1.92

1.92

5.87

21.77

Inventory Days

86.55

171.69

425.66

Sundry Debtors

0.23

0.4

1.8

4.81

Debtor Days

18.03

52.65

94.04

Other Current Assets

0.5

1.4

2.82

2.74

Sundry Creditors

-5.75

-5.56

-9.43

-5.69

Creditor Days

250.63

275.82

111.25

Other Current Liabilities

-13.85

-13.7

-8.74

-5.15

Cash

0.01

0.08

0.15

0.9

Total Assets

33.41

37.53

48.91

79.1

Trident Tools : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Trident Tools Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.