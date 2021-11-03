Trident Tools Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
14.04
14.04
14.04
14.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-60.95
-56.9
-47.74
-25.77
Net Worth
-46.91
-42.86
-33.7
-11.73
Minority Interest
Debt
80.34
80.4
82.62
86.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
4.07
Total Liabilities
33.43
37.54
48.92
79.07
Fixed Assets
50.28
52.92
56.35
59.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.07
0.07
0.09
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-16.95
-15.54
-7.68
18.48
Inventories
1.92
1.92
5.87
21.77
Inventory Days
86.55
171.69
425.66
Sundry Debtors
0.23
0.4
1.8
4.81
Debtor Days
18.03
52.65
94.04
Other Current Assets
0.5
1.4
2.82
2.74
Sundry Creditors
-5.75
-5.56
-9.43
-5.69
Creditor Days
250.63
275.82
111.25
Other Current Liabilities
-13.85
-13.7
-8.74
-5.15
Cash
0.01
0.08
0.15
0.9
Total Assets
33.41
37.53
48.91
79.1
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.