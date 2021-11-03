Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
8.09
12.47
18.66
54.65
yoy growth (%)
-35.11
-33.15
-65.84
-13.58
Raw materials
-4.19
-19.04
-13.49
-48.25
As % of sales
51.76
152.65
72.31
88.29
Employee costs
-2.62
-3.18
-3.17
-2.71
As % of sales
32.46
25.54
17.03
4.96
Other costs
-2.47
-6.2
-7.03
-7.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.57
49.71
37.68
13.31
Operating profit
-1.19
-15.96
-5.04
-3.59
OPM
-14.81
-127.9
-27.02
-6.57
Depreciation
-3.29
-3.38
-3.41
-3.52
Interest expense
-4.62
-6.87
-6.21
-4.8
Other income
0.04
0.15
0.02
0
Profit before tax
-9.08
-26.05
-14.65
-11.92
Taxes
0
4.07
0
-1.82
Tax rate
0
-15.62
0
15.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-9.08
-21.98
-14.65
-13.74
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-9.08
-21.98
-14.65
-13.74
yoy growth (%)
-58.69
50.03
6.59
-968.53
NPM
-112.15
-176.2
-78.5
-25.15
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.