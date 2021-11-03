iifl-logo
Trident Tools Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.05
(0.00%)
Nov 3, 2021|11:08:18 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

8.09

12.47

18.66

54.65

yoy growth (%)

-35.11

-33.15

-65.84

-13.58

Raw materials

-4.19

-19.04

-13.49

-48.25

As % of sales

51.76

152.65

72.31

88.29

Employee costs

-2.62

-3.18

-3.17

-2.71

As % of sales

32.46

25.54

17.03

4.96

Other costs

-2.47

-6.2

-7.03

-7.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.57

49.71

37.68

13.31

Operating profit

-1.19

-15.96

-5.04

-3.59

OPM

-14.81

-127.9

-27.02

-6.57

Depreciation

-3.29

-3.38

-3.41

-3.52

Interest expense

-4.62

-6.87

-6.21

-4.8

Other income

0.04

0.15

0.02

0

Profit before tax

-9.08

-26.05

-14.65

-11.92

Taxes

0

4.07

0

-1.82

Tax rate

0

-15.62

0

15.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-9.08

-21.98

-14.65

-13.74

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-9.08

-21.98

-14.65

-13.74

yoy growth (%)

-58.69

50.03

6.59

-968.53

NPM

-112.15

-176.2

-78.5

-25.15

