Trident Tools Ltd Share Price Live

7.05
(0.00%)
Nov 3, 2021|11:08:18 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.2
  • Day's High7.2
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close7.05
  • Day's Low7.05
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-33.41
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.9
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Trident Tools Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

7.2

Prev. Close

7.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

7.2

Day's Low

7.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-33.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.9

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Trident Tools Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Trident Tools Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Trident Tools Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:06 AM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 250.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Trident Tools Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

14.04

14.04

14.04

14.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-60.95

-56.9

-47.74

-25.77

Net Worth

-46.91

-42.86

-33.7

-11.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

8.09

12.47

18.66

54.65

yoy growth (%)

-35.11

-33.15

-65.84

-13.58

Raw materials

-4.19

-19.04

-13.49

-48.25

As % of sales

51.76

152.65

72.31

88.29

Employee costs

-2.62

-3.18

-3.17

-2.71

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-9.08

-26.05

-14.65

-11.92

Depreciation

-3.29

-3.38

-3.41

-3.52

Tax paid

0

4.07

0

-1.82

Working capital

-7.6

-30.46

-3.52

-1.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.11

-33.15

-65.84

-13.58

Op profit growth

-92.48

216.39

40.3

-135.98

EBIT growth

-76.8

127.44

18.45

-199.31

Net profit growth

-58.69

50.03

6.59

-968.53

No Record Found

Trident Tools Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Trident Tools Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Narendra R Gupta

Independent Director

Suresh V Bhandary

Managing Director

Ravi N Gupta

Independent Director

Ranjana Pascal Dmello

Registered Office

Survey No 26 Tembhode Shirgaon,

Road Dhansar Village,

Maharashtra - 401404

Tel: 91-22-28847191

Website: https://www.magicuttools.com

Email: investor@magicut.net

Registrar Office

Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,

Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-2851 5606

Website: www.sharexindia.com

Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com

Summary

Trident Tools Ltd was set up in 1982 with the name Magicut Tools Ltd.The company was established with the main objective of manufacturing quality cutting tools such as Tool Bits, Hacksaw and Bandsaw B...
Reports by Trident Tools Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Trident Tools Ltd share price today?

The Trident Tools Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Trident Tools Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trident Tools Ltd is ₹9.90 Cr. as of 03 Nov ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Trident Tools Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Trident Tools Ltd is 0 and -0.21 as of 03 Nov ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Trident Tools Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trident Tools Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trident Tools Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 03 Nov ‘21

What is the CAGR of Trident Tools Ltd?

Trident Tools Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.18%, 3 Years at -17.60%, 1 Year at 90.54%, 6 Month at 171.15%, 3 Month at -37.44% and 1 Month at -11.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Trident Tools Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Trident Tools Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

