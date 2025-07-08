Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹7.2
Prev. Close₹7.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹7.2
Day's Low₹7.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-33.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.9
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
14.04
14.04
14.04
14.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-60.95
-56.9
-47.74
-25.77
Net Worth
-46.91
-42.86
-33.7
-11.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
8.09
12.47
18.66
54.65
yoy growth (%)
-35.11
-33.15
-65.84
-13.58
Raw materials
-4.19
-19.04
-13.49
-48.25
As % of sales
51.76
152.65
72.31
88.29
Employee costs
-2.62
-3.18
-3.17
-2.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-9.08
-26.05
-14.65
-11.92
Depreciation
-3.29
-3.38
-3.41
-3.52
Tax paid
0
4.07
0
-1.82
Working capital
-7.6
-30.46
-3.52
-1.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.11
-33.15
-65.84
-13.58
Op profit growth
-92.48
216.39
40.3
-135.98
EBIT growth
-76.8
127.44
18.45
-199.31
Net profit growth
-58.69
50.03
6.59
-968.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Narendra R Gupta
Independent Director
Suresh V Bhandary
Managing Director
Ravi N Gupta
Independent Director
Ranjana Pascal Dmello
Survey No 26 Tembhode Shirgaon,
Road Dhansar Village,
Maharashtra - 401404
Tel: 91-22-28847191
Website: https://www.magicuttools.com
Email: investor@magicut.net
Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,
Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-2851 5606
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com
Summary
Trident Tools Ltd was set up in 1982 with the name Magicut Tools Ltd.The company was established with the main objective of manufacturing quality cutting tools such as Tool Bits, Hacksaw and Bandsaw B...
Read More
Reports by Trident Tools Ltd
