Trident Tools Ltd Summary

Trident Tools Ltd was set up in 1982 with the name Magicut Tools Ltd.The company was established with the main objective of manufacturing quality cutting tools such as Tool Bits, Hacksaw and Bandsaw Blades. The company has since has gradually evolved into manufacturing a wide range of Hand Tool and Power Tool Accessories as well.Today, the companys portfolio includes Hole Saws, Hand Hacksaw Blades, Junior Hacksaw Blades, Power Hacksaw Blades, Hacksaw Frames, Jig Saw Blades, Reciprocating Saw Blades, Carbide Braze Tools, Tool Bits, Cut-off Blades, Tool Holders, Boring Bars, and Lathe Tool Sets.The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India with plants at Mumbai and Palghar offering a comprehensive range of tools, all from a single source. Besides an extensive domestic sales network it has satisfied the needs of numerous, diverse customers across the globe in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and America.The company is a member of various organisations such as IMTMA, FIEO and Indo German Chembers of Commerce, etc.The company changed its name from Magicut Tools Ltd to Trident Tools Limited on January 17, 2011.