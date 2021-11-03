iifl-logo
Trident Tools Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-9.08

-26.05

-14.65

-11.92

Depreciation

-3.29

-3.38

-3.41

-3.52

Tax paid

0

4.07

0

-1.82

Working capital

-7.6

-30.46

-3.52

-1.07

Other operating items

Operating

-19.97

-55.83

-21.59

-18.34

Capital expenditure

-0.72

-0.4

2.09

30.45

Free cash flow

-20.69

-56.24

-19.5

12.1

Equity raised

-95.55

-51.52

-22.16

5.85

Investing

-0.02

0.08

0

0

Financing

10.76

29.55

39.35

43.14

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-105.51

-78.13

-2.31

61.1

