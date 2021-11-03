Trident Tools Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-9.08
-26.05
-14.65
-11.92
Depreciation
-3.29
-3.38
-3.41
-3.52
Tax paid
0
4.07
0
-1.82
Working capital
-7.6
-30.46
-3.52
-1.07
Other operating items
Operating
-19.97
-55.83
-21.59
-18.34
Capital expenditure
-0.72
-0.4
2.09
30.45
Free cash flow
-20.69
-56.24
-19.5
12.1
Equity raised
-95.55
-51.52
-22.16
5.85
Investing
-0.02
0.08
0
0
Financing
10.76
29.55
39.35
43.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-105.51
-78.13
-2.31
61.1
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.