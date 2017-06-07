Trinetra Cement Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
4.49
4.49
4.49
4.49
Preference Capital
705
705
705
705
Reserves
-115.76
-125.08
-100.43
-56.81
Net Worth
593.73
584.41
609.06
652.68
Minority Interest
Debt
552.85
573.97
603.23
372.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,146.58
1,158.38
1,212.29
1,025.29
Fixed Assets
564.74
592.96
625.19
634.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
581.47
565.16
586.72
390.56
Inventories
41.91
46.7
42.04
49.37
Inventory Days
30.94
34.11
33.36
40.66
Sundry Debtors
11.31
12.56
14.72
12.42
Debtor Days
8.35
9.17
11.68
10.22
Other Current Assets
668.95
670.63
679.89
478.24
Sundry Creditors
-102.86
-116.4
-101.47
-114.44
Creditor Days
75.96
85.03
80.52
94.25
Other Current Liabilities
-37.84
-48.33
-48.46
-35.03
Cash
0.36
0.27
0.39
0.29
Total Assets
1,146.57
1,158.39
1,212.3
1,025.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.