iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Trinetra Cement Ltd Merged Share Price

45.5
(-1.41%)
Jun 7, 2017|03:16:47 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Trinetra Cement Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

46.2

Prev. Close

46.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.12

Day's High

46.2

Day's Low

45.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-233.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.38

P/E

1.74

EPS

26.2

Divi. Yield

0

Trinetra Cement Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Trinetra Cement Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Trinetra Cement Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:11 AM
Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.21%

Non-Promoter- 2.18%

Institutions: 2.18%

Non-Institutions: 36.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Trinetra Cement Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

4.49

4.49

4.49

4.49

Preference Capital

705

705

705

705

Reserves

-115.76

-125.08

-100.43

-56.81

Net Worth

593.73

584.41

609.06

652.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

494.25

499.62

459.91

443.17

yoy growth (%)

-1.07

8.63

3.77

25.78

Raw materials

-85.26

-98.5

-89.71

-61.38

As % of sales

17.25

19.71

19.5

13.85

Employee costs

-29.53

-29.62

-26.58

-21.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

9.31

-24.17

-43.61

-5.71

Depreciation

-36.33

-35.46

-37.37

-36.63

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

17.88

-21.31

75.36

18.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.07

8.63

3.77

25.78

Op profit growth

64.78

1.71

-45.13

239.5

EBIT growth

217.61

22.98

-77.84

-3,501.64

Net profit growth

-138.54

-44.56

662.44

-86.31

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Trinetra Cement Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.1

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.4

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,292.35

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Trinetra Cement Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

T S Raghupathy

Director

V M Mohan

Independent Director

Arun Datta

Independent Director

N R krishnan

Independent Director

L Sabaretnam

Independent Director

V Manickam

Chairman

N Srinivasan

Director

Rupa Gurunath

Company Secretary

B Srinivasa Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Trinetra Cement Ltd Merged

Summary

Indo Zinc (IZL) was promoted by R P Agarwal and associates, was set up as a private limited company in Mar.87. It was converted into a public limited company in Jan.92. The company produces copper and zinc at its plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Its cement plant is situated in Wajwana, Rajasthan.In Apr.93, IZL came out with its initial public offering at a premium of Rs 15, aggregating Rs 5.4 cr, to part-finance an electrolytic copper refining unit (cap. : 3000 tpa) and to add balancing equipment to the existing zinc plant. The estimated cost as appraised by the Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Nigam was Rs 9.01 cr.IZL is setting up a half-a-million-tonne cement plant with a capital outlay of Rs 150 cr, for which it is taking over the project of Mahi Cement by way of merger. The proceedings are pending with the Bombay and Rajasthan High Courts. IZL present zinc manufacturing capacity is 7200 tonnesDuring the year 1998-99, due to erosion of Net Worth, the Company has become a Sick Company and been referred to BIFR under the Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985.As the company was declared sick by BIFR,there was no manufacturing activities conducted during the year 2000-01. However the Government of India has lifted the ban on import of Zinc Ash and the company has submitted One Time Settlement(OTS) to the operating agency IDBI on 11.05.2001 which is now under consideration. The company may turnaround in the near future.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Trinetra Cement Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.