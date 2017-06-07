Trinetra Cement Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
9.31
-24.17
-43.61
-5.71
Depreciation
-36.33
-35.46
-37.37
-36.63
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
17.88
-21.31
75.36
18.73
Other operating items
Operating
-9.13
-80.95
-5.62
-23.62
Capital expenditure
9.35
7.08
31.05
20.95
Free cash flow
0.21
-73.86
25.42
-2.66
Equity raised
-250.15
-201.33
-113.62
132.73
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
727.48
744.16
461.8
90.19
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
477.53
468.96
373.59
220.25
