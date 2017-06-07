iifl-logo-icon 1
Trinetra Cement Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Jun 7, 2017|03:16:47 PM

Trinetra Cement Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

9.31

-24.17

-43.61

-5.71

Depreciation

-36.33

-35.46

-37.37

-36.63

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

17.88

-21.31

75.36

18.73

Other operating items

Operating

-9.13

-80.95

-5.62

-23.62

Capital expenditure

9.35

7.08

31.05

20.95

Free cash flow

0.21

-73.86

25.42

-2.66

Equity raised

-250.15

-201.33

-113.62

132.73

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

727.48

744.16

461.8

90.19

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

477.53

468.96

373.59

220.25

