|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
494.25
499.62
459.91
443.17
yoy growth (%)
-1.07
8.63
3.77
25.78
Raw materials
-85.26
-98.5
-89.71
-61.38
As % of sales
17.25
19.71
19.5
13.85
Employee costs
-29.53
-29.62
-26.58
-21.55
As % of sales
5.97
5.92
5.77
4.86
Other costs
-303.44
-325.36
-298.25
-277.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
61.39
65.12
64.85
62.63
Operating profit
76.01
46.13
45.35
82.67
OPM
15.37
9.23
9.86
18.65
Depreciation
-36.33
-35.46
-37.37
-36.63
Interest expense
-31.96
-37.17
-54.18
-53.41
Other income
1.59
2.33
2.58
1.65
Profit before tax
9.31
-24.17
-43.61
-5.71
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.31
-24.17
-43.61
-5.71
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
9.31
-24.17
-43.61
-5.72
yoy growth (%)
-138.54
-44.56
662.44
-86.31
NPM
1.88
-4.83
-9.48
-1.29
