Trinetra Cement Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

45.5
(-1.41%)
Jun 7, 2017|03:16:47 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Trinetra Cement Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

494.25

499.62

459.91

443.17

yoy growth (%)

-1.07

8.63

3.77

25.78

Raw materials

-85.26

-98.5

-89.71

-61.38

As % of sales

17.25

19.71

19.5

13.85

Employee costs

-29.53

-29.62

-26.58

-21.55

As % of sales

5.97

5.92

5.77

4.86

Other costs

-303.44

-325.36

-298.25

-277.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

61.39

65.12

64.85

62.63

Operating profit

76.01

46.13

45.35

82.67

OPM

15.37

9.23

9.86

18.65

Depreciation

-36.33

-35.46

-37.37

-36.63

Interest expense

-31.96

-37.17

-54.18

-53.41

Other income

1.59

2.33

2.58

1.65

Profit before tax

9.31

-24.17

-43.61

-5.71

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.31

-24.17

-43.61

-5.71

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

9.31

-24.17

-43.61

-5.72

yoy growth (%)

-138.54

-44.56

662.44

-86.31

NPM

1.88

-4.83

-9.48

-1.29

