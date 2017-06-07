TO THE MEMBERS OF TRINETRA CEMENT LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of TRINETRA CEMENT LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2016, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting of frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2016, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2016 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2016 from

being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of the such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 30 to the financial statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For CHATURVEDI SK & FELLOWS Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 112627W SRIKANT CHATURVEDI Place : Chennai Partner Date : 26th May, 2016 Membership No. 70019

ANNEXURE A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date on the financial statements of TRINETRA CEMENT LIMITED for the year ended 31st March 2016.

1. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets were physically verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of two years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, the management has verified a portion of fixed assets during the year. According to information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

2. According to the information given to us, physical verification of inventory was conducted by the management during the year at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of inventories.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraphs 3(iii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable.

4. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of the loans, investments, guarantees and security given.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. The provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder are not applicable.

6. Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for Cement industry. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made and maintained the cost records as required by the Rules.

7. (a) According to the records of the Company, the

Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Value Added Tax, Service tax, Custom duty, Excise duty, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of Employees State Insurance Scheme were not applicable to the company during this year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts of above mentioned statutory dues were in arrears as at 31.03.2016 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, following amounts of excise duty and custom duty were under dispute hence not paid:

Nature of dues Period Amount Rs. in lakhs Forum where the dispute is pending Excise duty 2010-11 1248.20 CESTAT, Delhi Custom Duty 2012-13 523.74 CESTAT, Ahmedabad Custom Duty 2011-12 8.93 Appeal under filing

8. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to the financial institutions or banks or Government or dues to the debenture-holders during the year.

9. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable.

10. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the Generally Accepted Auditing Practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instances of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

11. The Company has not paid any managerial remuneration during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xi) of the Order is not applicable.

12. In our opinion, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. In respect of related party relationships, we have relied upon the representations of the Company.

14. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares and fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

16. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For CHATURVEDI SK & FELLOWS Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 112627W SRIKANT CHATURVEDI Place : Chennai Partner Date :26th May, 2016 Membership No. 70019

ANNEXURE B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (I) of the sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TRINETRA CEMENT LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2016 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2016, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.