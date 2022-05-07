iifl-logo
Triochem Products Ltd Balance Sheet

17.4
(0.00%)
May 7, 2022

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.42

14.38

11.35

12.8

Net Worth

13.67

14.63

11.6

13.05

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.1

0.06

0.08

0.07

Total Liabilities

13.77

14.69

11.68

13.12

Fixed Assets

0.6

0.68

0.77

0.87

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.63

11.07

9.42

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.14

0.36

0.36

0

Networking Capital

1.5

2.02

0.17

0.43

Inventories

0

0.05

0.05

0.05

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.72

2.24

0.36

0.59

Sundry Creditors

-0.16

-0.13

-0.18

-0.17

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.14

-0.06

-0.04

Cash

0.91

0.54

0.96

11.81

Total Assets

13.78

14.67

11.68

13.11

