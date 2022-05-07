Triochem Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.42
14.38
11.35
12.8
Net Worth
13.67
14.63
11.6
13.05
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.1
0.06
0.08
0.07
Total Liabilities
13.77
14.69
11.68
13.12
Fixed Assets
0.6
0.68
0.77
0.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.63
11.07
9.42
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.14
0.36
0.36
0
Networking Capital
1.5
2.02
0.17
0.43
Inventories
0
0.05
0.05
0.05
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.72
2.24
0.36
0.59
Sundry Creditors
-0.16
-0.13
-0.18
-0.17
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.14
-0.06
-0.04
Cash
0.91
0.54
0.96
11.81
Total Assets
13.78
14.67
11.68
13.11
