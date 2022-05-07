iifl-logo
Triochem Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.4
(0.00%)
May 7, 2022

Triochem Product FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.58

4.55

3.56

0.8

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.16

-0.24

-0.27

Tax paid

0.13

-1.14

-1.01

-0.23

Working capital

-2.91

4.93

2.21

7.24

Other operating items

Operating

-3.49

8.16

4.51

7.53

Capital expenditure

0.02

0.01

0.02

-3.13

Free cash flow

-3.47

8.17

4.53

4.4

Equity raised

23.84

16.31

10.47

9.31

Investing

0

0

0

-3.68

Financing

0

1.72

-0.58

2.86

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

20.37

26.21

14.43

12.9

