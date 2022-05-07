Triochem Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.58
4.55
3.56
0.8
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.16
-0.24
-0.27
Tax paid
0.13
-1.14
-1.01
-0.23
Working capital
-2.91
4.93
2.21
7.24
Other operating items
Operating
-3.49
8.16
4.51
7.53
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.01
0.02
-3.13
Free cash flow
-3.47
8.17
4.53
4.4
Equity raised
23.84
16.31
10.47
9.31
Investing
0
0
0
-3.68
Financing
0
1.72
-0.58
2.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
20.37
26.21
14.43
12.9
