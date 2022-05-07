iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Triochem Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.4
(0.00%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:43 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Triochem Products Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13.93

20.03

34.99

18.06

yoy growth (%)

-30.41

-42.75

93.72

-21.85

Raw materials

-12.61

-13.61

-28.77

-15.17

As % of sales

90.47

67.94

82.25

84.02

Employee costs

-0.66

-0.82

-0.73

-0.67

As % of sales

4.8

4.1

2.08

3.74

Other costs

-1.12

-1.11

-1.68

-1.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.08

5.56

4.82

6.77

Operating profit

-0.46

4.48

3.79

0.98

OPM

-3.35

22.37

10.83

5.45

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.16

-0.24

-0.27

Interest expense

-0.1

-0.22

-0.38

-0.06

Other income

0.13

0.46

0.41

0.16

Profit before tax

-0.58

4.55

3.56

0.8

Taxes

0.13

-1.14

-1.01

-0.23

Tax rate

-23.07

-25.24

-28.42

-28.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.44

3.4

2.55

0.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.44

3.4

2.55

0.57

yoy growth (%)

-113.13

33.18

343.57

68.61

NPM

-3.2

16.98

7.3

3.18

Triochem Product : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Triochem Products Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.