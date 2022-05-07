Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13.93
20.03
34.99
18.06
yoy growth (%)
-30.41
-42.75
93.72
-21.85
Raw materials
-12.61
-13.61
-28.77
-15.17
As % of sales
90.47
67.94
82.25
84.02
Employee costs
-0.66
-0.82
-0.73
-0.67
As % of sales
4.8
4.1
2.08
3.74
Other costs
-1.12
-1.11
-1.68
-1.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.08
5.56
4.82
6.77
Operating profit
-0.46
4.48
3.79
0.98
OPM
-3.35
22.37
10.83
5.45
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.16
-0.24
-0.27
Interest expense
-0.1
-0.22
-0.38
-0.06
Other income
0.13
0.46
0.41
0.16
Profit before tax
-0.58
4.55
3.56
0.8
Taxes
0.13
-1.14
-1.01
-0.23
Tax rate
-23.07
-25.24
-28.42
-28.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.44
3.4
2.55
0.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.44
3.4
2.55
0.57
yoy growth (%)
-113.13
33.18
343.57
68.61
NPM
-3.2
16.98
7.3
3.18
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.