Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹17.4
Prev. Close₹17.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹17.4
Day's Low₹17.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹557.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.43
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.42
14.38
11.35
12.8
Net Worth
13.67
14.63
11.6
13.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13.93
20.03
34.99
18.06
yoy growth (%)
-30.41
-42.75
93.72
-21.85
Raw materials
-12.61
-13.61
-28.77
-15.17
As % of sales
90.47
67.94
82.25
84.02
Employee costs
-0.66
-0.82
-0.73
-0.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.58
4.55
3.56
0.8
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.16
-0.24
-0.27
Tax paid
0.13
-1.14
-1.01
-0.23
Working capital
-2.91
4.93
2.21
7.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-30.41
-42.75
93.72
-21.85
Op profit growth
-110.42
18.2
284.62
3.38
EBIT growth
-109.87
20.91
354.74
22.72
Net profit growth
-113.13
33.18
343.57
68.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,672.85
|93.87
|4,01,372.75
|2,000.46
|0.96
|7,107.14
|101.44
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,931.8
|83.3
|1,84,017.51
|667
|0.43
|2,536
|561.08
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,488.15
|24.97
|1,20,199.04
|1,485.4
|1.08
|4,254.47
|397.41
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,323.45
|59.44
|1,12,475.6
|474
|0.18
|2,385
|224.34
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
DRREDDY
1,283.9
|19.91
|1,07,151.95
|1,200.7
|0.62
|5,546.3
|345.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director & Chief Executive Off
Ramu S Deora
Non Executive Director
S S Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ureca Shirish Shirole
Non Executive Director
Grace R. Deora
Independent Director
Shailendra Mishra
Independent Director
Vipul Desai
Sambhava Chambers,
4th Floor Sir P M Road,
Maharashtra - 400001
Tel: 91-22-22663150
Website: http://www.triochemproducts.com
Email: investor@triochemproducts.com
Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,
Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-2851 5606
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com
Summary
Triochem Products Ltd was incorporated in the year January 17, 1972. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturer and exporter of pharmaceuticals products, API and chemicals.
Read More
Reports by Triochem Products Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.