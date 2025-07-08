iifl-logo
Triochem Products Ltd Share Price Live

17.4
(0.00%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:43 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.4
  • Day's High17.4
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close17.4
  • Day's Low17.4
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value557.83
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.43
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Triochem Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

17.4

Prev. Close

17.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

17.4

Day's Low

17.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

557.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.43

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Triochem Products Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2025

arrow

16 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Triochem Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Triochem Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:06 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.64%

Non-Promoter- 31.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Triochem Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.42

14.38

11.35

12.8

Net Worth

13.67

14.63

11.6

13.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13.93

20.03

34.99

18.06

yoy growth (%)

-30.41

-42.75

93.72

-21.85

Raw materials

-12.61

-13.61

-28.77

-15.17

As % of sales

90.47

67.94

82.25

84.02

Employee costs

-0.66

-0.82

-0.73

-0.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.58

4.55

3.56

0.8

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.16

-0.24

-0.27

Tax paid

0.13

-1.14

-1.01

-0.23

Working capital

-2.91

4.93

2.21

7.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-30.41

-42.75

93.72

-21.85

Op profit growth

-110.42

18.2

284.62

3.38

EBIT growth

-109.87

20.91

354.74

22.72

Net profit growth

-113.13

33.18

343.57

68.61

No Record Found

Triochem Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,672.85

93.874,01,372.752,000.460.967,107.14101.44

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,931.8

83.31,84,017.516670.432,536561.08

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,488.15

24.971,20,199.041,485.41.084,254.47397.41

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,323.45

59.441,12,475.64740.182,385224.34

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

DRREDDY

1,283.9

19.911,07,151.951,200.70.625,546.3345.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Triochem Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director & Chief Executive Off

Ramu S Deora

Non Executive Director

S S Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ureca Shirish Shirole

Non Executive Director

Grace R. Deora

Independent Director

Shailendra Mishra

Independent Director

Vipul Desai

Registered Office

Sambhava Chambers,

4th Floor Sir P M Road,

Maharashtra - 400001

Tel: 91-22-22663150

Website: http://www.triochemproducts.com

Email: investor@triochemproducts.com

Registrar Office

Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,

Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-2851 5606

Website: www.sharexindia.com

Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com

Summary

Triochem Products Ltd was incorporated in the year January 17, 1972. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturer and exporter of pharmaceuticals products, API and chemicals.
Reports by Triochem Products Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Triochem Products Ltd share price today?

The Triochem Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Triochem Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Triochem Products Ltd is ₹0.43 Cr. as of 07 May ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Triochem Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Triochem Products Ltd is 0 and 0.03 as of 07 May ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Triochem Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Triochem Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Triochem Products Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 07 May ‘22

What is the CAGR of Triochem Products Ltd?

Triochem Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.46%, 3 Years at 5.78%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 3.57%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 1.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Triochem Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Triochem Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.65 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.35 %

