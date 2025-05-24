Board Meeting 24 May 2025 16 May 2025

Triochem Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1.) To consider approve and take on record Audited Financial Results of the company for quarter and year ended 31st March 2025. 2.) Audit Report for the year ended 31st March 2025. 3.) Notice of 53rd Annual General meeting for the year 2024-25. 4.) To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Notice of Board meeting dated 16th May 2025 the Board Meeting of the Company was held today Saturday, 24th May 2025 at 2.00 p.m. at 4th Floor, Sambava Chambers, Sir P. M. Road, Fort, Mumbai: 400001, the registered office of the Company, In pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the Board has considered an approved the following matters amongst other. Book closure for the purpose of annual geenral meeting to be held on Wednesday 25th June 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :24.05.2025)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2025 20 Mar 2025

Triochem Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the appointment of Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company which shall be regularized in ensuing General Meeting / Postal Ballot. 2. To approve and take note of retirement of Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company. 3. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Notice of Board meeting dated 20th March 2025 the Board Meeting of the Company was held today Friday 28th March 2025 at 3.00 p.m. at 4th Floor, Sambava Chambers, Sir P. M. Road, Fort, Mumbai: 400001, the registered office of the Company, In pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the Board has considered an approved (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2025)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2025 13 Mar 2025

Triochem Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1.) Review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board of Directors as a whole. 2.) Review the performance of the Chairperson of the Company. 3.) To assess the quality quantity and timeless of flow of information between the company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to perform their duties effectively and reasonably. 4.) Any other business with the permission of the chair. In pursuance to Regulation 25(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and terms of the provision of Section 173 and Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the company was held today Friday, 21st March 2025 at 3.00 p.m. at the registered office of the company at 4th Floor, Sambava Chambers, Sir P. M. Road, Fort, Mumbai: 400001, wherein, the following items in agenda were considered and discussed: 1) Review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole. 2) Review the performance of the Chairperson of the company. 3) Assessed the Quality, Quantity, and timeliness of the flow of information between the company management and the Board that is necessary for the Boad to perform their duties effectively and reasonably. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/03/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2025 4 Feb 2025

TRIOCHEM PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that the Board of Director Meeting of Triochem Products Limited will meet on Wednesday 12th November 2025 at 03.00 P.M. at the registered office of company inter-alia to transact the following business:- 1.) Consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024. 2.) To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. In continuation to our letter no. TPL PP 20241202 2024 dated 30th December 2024 for the aforesaid purpose the closure of trading window has been closed from 1st January 2025 which will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024 as per the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Code of Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information. In continuation to our earlier letter referance number TPL PP 20241239 2024; 4th February 2025 submission made vide acknowledgeemtn number 892041 dated 5th February 2025 Please note that there is a typographical error in the date of the meeting Wednesday 12th November 2025 at 03.00 P.M. to be read as Wednesday 12th February 2025 at 03.00 P.M. other than this there is no other change in content. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2025) We would like to inform you that, pursuant to Notice of Board meeting dated 4th February 2025 the Board Meeting of the Company was held today Wednesday 12th February 2025 at 3.00 p.m. at 4th Floor, Sambava Chambers, Sir P. M. Road, Fort, Mumbai: 400001, the registered office of the Company, In pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the Board has considered an approved the following: 1.) The Board approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2024, as reviewed by the Audit Committee, in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, as amended. 2.) The Board noted and took on records the Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2024 submitted by the Statutory Auditors as placed before the Board. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

TRIOCHEM PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2) To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of board meeting dated 13th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024