|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Jun 2025
|24 May 2025
|Book closure for the purpose of annual geenral meeting to be held on Wednesday 25th June 2025 The Notice of Fifty THree Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Wednesday 25th June 2025 at 3.00 pm at 4th Floor Sambava Chambers Sir P M Road Fort Mumbai 400001. The Notice is being dispatch / sent ot the mebers by the permitted mode(s). The Notice of 53rd AGM would be available on the Companys website. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :02.06.2025) The Annual Report for the FY 2024-25 duly approved and adopted by the members as per provison of the Companies Act, 2013 in the Annual General Meeting og the Company held on Wednesday 25th June 2025 at 03.00 p.m. at Register Office of the Company at 4th Floor, Sambava Chambersm Sir P M Road, Fort, Mumbai 400001, Maharashatra Proceeding of 53rd Annual General meeting of the company held on 25th June 2025 to transact the business as stated in the notice dated 24th May 2025 conveing the AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/06/2025)
|AGM
|22 Aug 2024
|28 May 2024
|AGM 22/08/2024 The Fifty-Two Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Thursday, 22nd August 2024 at 3.00 p.m. at Sambava Chambers, 4th Floor, Sir. P. M. Road, Fort, Mumbai: 400001. Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulation), we are submitting herewith the Annual Report of the Company along with the Notice of AGM for the financial year 2023-24. Which is being dispatch/sent to the members by the permitted mode(s). The Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 containing the notice is also available on Companys website, at https://www.triochemproducts.com/uploads/Investor-relations/pdfs/annual-report-20232024-2951 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024) The summary of proceedings of the 52nd Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.