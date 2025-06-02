iifl-logo
Triochem Products Ltd AGM

17.4
(0.00%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:42 PM

Triochem Product CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Jun 202524 May 2025
Book closure for the purpose of annual geenral meeting to be held on Wednesday 25th June 2025 The Notice of Fifty THree Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Wednesday 25th June 2025 at 3.00 pm at 4th Floor Sambava Chambers Sir P M Road Fort Mumbai 400001. The Notice is being dispatch / sent ot the mebers by the permitted mode(s). The Notice of 53rd AGM would be available on the Companys website. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :02.06.2025) The Annual Report for the FY 2024-25 duly approved and adopted by the members as per provison of the Companies Act, 2013 in the Annual General Meeting og the Company held on Wednesday 25th June 2025 at 03.00 p.m. at Register Office of the Company at 4th Floor, Sambava Chambersm Sir P M Road, Fort, Mumbai 400001, Maharashatra Proceeding of 53rd Annual General meeting of the company held on 25th June 2025 to transact the business as stated in the notice dated 24th May 2025 conveing the AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/06/2025)
AGM22 Aug 202428 May 2024
AGM 22/08/2024 The Fifty-Two Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Thursday, 22nd August 2024 at 3.00 p.m. at Sambava Chambers, 4th Floor, Sir. P. M. Road, Fort, Mumbai: 400001. Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulation), we are submitting herewith the Annual Report of the Company along with the Notice of AGM for the financial year 2023-24. Which is being dispatch/sent to the members by the permitted mode(s). The Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 containing the notice is also available on Companys website, at https://www.triochemproducts.com/uploads/Investor-relations/pdfs/annual-report-20232024-2951 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024) The summary of proceedings of the 52nd Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)

