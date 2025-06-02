Book closure for the purpose of annual geenral meeting to be held on Wednesday 25th June 2025 The Notice of Fifty THree Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Wednesday 25th June 2025 at 3.00 pm at 4th Floor Sambava Chambers Sir P M Road Fort Mumbai 400001. The Notice is being dispatch / sent ot the mebers by the permitted mode(s). The Notice of 53rd AGM would be available on the Companys website. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :02.06.2025) The Annual Report for the FY 2024-25 duly approved and adopted by the members as per provison of the Companies Act, 2013 in the Annual General Meeting og the Company held on Wednesday 25th June 2025 at 03.00 p.m. at Register Office of the Company at 4th Floor, Sambava Chambersm Sir P M Road, Fort, Mumbai 400001, Maharashatra Proceeding of 53rd Annual General meeting of the company held on 25th June 2025 to transact the business as stated in the notice dated 24th May 2025 conveing the AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/06/2025)