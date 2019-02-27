iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Trombo Extractions Ltd Balance Sheet

15
(0.00%)
Feb 27, 2019|02:38:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Trombo Extractions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

4.15

3.48

3.48

3.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.24

-3.24

-3.13

-3.13

Net Worth

0.91

0.24

0.35

0.35

Minority Interest

Debt

0.21

0.2

0.13

0.11

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.12

0.44

0.48

0.46

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.34

0.34

0.34

0.34

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Debtor Days

129.86

73.55

73.55

Other Current Assets

0.33

0.33

0.33

0.33

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

0

Cash

0.79

0.11

0.14

0.12

Total Assets

1.13

0.45

0.48

0.46

Trombo Extractn. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Trombo Extractions Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.