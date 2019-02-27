Trombo Extractions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
4.15
3.48
3.48
3.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.24
-3.24
-3.13
-3.13
Net Worth
0.91
0.24
0.35
0.35
Minority Interest
Debt
0.21
0.2
0.13
0.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.12
0.44
0.48
0.46
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.34
0.34
0.34
0.34
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Debtor Days
129.86
73.55
73.55
Other Current Assets
0.33
0.33
0.33
0.33
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0.79
0.11
0.14
0.12
Total Assets
1.13
0.45
0.48
0.46
