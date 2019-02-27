Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.02
0.04
0.04
0.05
yoy growth (%)
-43.36
0
-15.16
13.26
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
2.55
Employee costs
0
-0.04
-0.04
0
As % of sales
24.12
81
81
4.61
Other costs
-0.02
0
0
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
76.07
8.29
8.29
90.03
Operating profit
-5.65
0
0
0
OPM
-0.2
10.69
10.69
2.79
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-4.62
-8.98
-8.98
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Taxes
0
0
0
-2.52
Tax rate
-32.29
0
0
-17.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-84.92
0
5,005.67
-67.17
NPM
3.28
12.32
12.32
0.2
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.