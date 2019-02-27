Trombo Extractions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-2.52
Working capital
-0.04
0.02
0.05
0.38
Other operating items
Operating
-0.03
0.02
0.05
0.38
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.03
0.02
0.05
0.38
Equity raised
-6.37
-6.26
-6.27
-6.03
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.33
0.24
0.18
0.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6.08
-6
-6.04
-5.32
