Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEdible Oil
Open₹15
Prev. Close₹15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹15
Day's Low₹15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.23
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
4.15
3.48
3.48
3.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.24
-3.24
-3.13
-3.13
Net Worth
0.91
0.24
0.35
0.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.02
0.04
0.04
0.05
yoy growth (%)
-43.36
0
-15.16
13.26
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
2.55
Employee costs
0
-0.04
-0.04
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-2.52
Working capital
-0.04
0.02
0.05
0.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.36
0
-15.16
13.26
Op profit growth
-101.06
0
224.05
151.22
EBIT growth
-77.3
0
279.01
151.22
Net profit growth
-84.92
0
5,005.67
-67.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
316.45
|23.25
|4,669.01
|35.28
|0
|4,323.5
|58.13
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
459.5
|0
|1,285.95
|0.1
|0
|90.57
|11.22
Modi Naturals Ltd
487
|83.39
|637.72
|-0.09
|0
|104.62
|76.6
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
113
|15.29
|566.17
|4.95
|0.27
|200.05
|42.29
Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd
209.9
|25.69
|464.28
|3.61
|0
|143.05
|37.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jawahar Kanhaiyalal Rajani
Director & CFO
Jagdish K Rajani
Independent Director
Jai Kumar Pandey
Independent Director
Meena Rajani
Company Secretary
Niharika Roongta
Additional Director
Vishal Sachdev
Additional Director
Arvindra Yadav
18-C Tejpur Bridge,
Agra-Bombay Road,
Madhya Pradesh - 452001
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: rajaniexltd@gmail.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Trombo Extractions Limited was incorporated in June 25th, 1992 . The Company operates in business of trading of various vegetable oil.
Read More
Reports by Trombo Extractions Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.