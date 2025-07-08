iifl-logo
Trombo Extractions Ltd Share Price Live

15
(0.00%)
Feb 27, 2019|02:38:54 PM

  • Open15
  • Day's High15
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close15
  • Day's Low15
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.21
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.23
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Trombo Extractions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

15

Prev. Close

15

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

15

Day's Low

15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.23

P/E

0

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Trombo Extractions Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Trombo Extractions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Trombo Extractions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:50 PM
Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.33%

Non-Promoter- 58.66%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Trombo Extractions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

4.15

3.48

3.48

3.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.24

-3.24

-3.13

-3.13

Net Worth

0.91

0.24

0.35

0.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.02

0.04

0.04

0.05

yoy growth (%)

-43.36

0

-15.16

13.26

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

2.55

Employee costs

0

-0.04

-0.04

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-2.52

Working capital

-0.04

0.02

0.05

0.38

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.36

0

-15.16

13.26

Op profit growth

-101.06

0

224.05

151.22

EBIT growth

-77.3

0

279.01

151.22

Net profit growth

-84.92

0

5,005.67

-67.17

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Trombo Extractions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

316.45

23.254,669.0135.2804,323.558.13

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

459.5

01,285.950.1090.5711.22

Modi Naturals Ltd

487

83.39637.72-0.090104.6276.6

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

113

15.29566.174.950.27200.0542.29

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd

209.9

25.69464.283.610143.0537.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Trombo Extractions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jawahar Kanhaiyalal Rajani

Director & CFO

Jagdish K Rajani

Independent Director

Jai Kumar Pandey

Independent Director

Meena Rajani

Company Secretary

Niharika Roongta

Additional Director

Vishal Sachdev

Additional Director

Arvindra Yadav

Registered Office

18-C Tejpur Bridge,

Agra-Bombay Road,

Madhya Pradesh - 452001

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: rajaniexltd@gmail.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Trombo Extractions Limited was incorporated in June 25th, 1992 . The Company operates in business of trading of various vegetable oil.
Read More

Reports by Trombo Extractions Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Trombo Extractions Ltd share price today?

The Trombo Extractions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Trombo Extractions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trombo Extractions Ltd is ₹6.23 Cr. as of 27 Feb ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Trombo Extractions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Trombo Extractions Ltd is 0 and 6.76 as of 27 Feb ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Trombo Extractions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trombo Extractions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trombo Extractions Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 27 Feb ‘19

What is the CAGR of Trombo Extractions Ltd?

Trombo Extractions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 4.56%, 1 Year at -1.12%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Trombo Extractions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Trombo Extractions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.34 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 58.66 %

