To

The Members

TROMBO EXTRACTIONS LIMITED

The Directors present the Annual report on the business and operations of your Company for the year 2020-2021.

1) FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL REVIEW:

Particulars Year Ended 31.03.2021 Year Ended 31.03.2020 (Rs.) (Rs.) Gross Sales/Income 1,64,120 48,159 Less Depreciation Profit/(Loss) before Tax (13,599) (1,036,763) Taxes/Deferred Taxes Profit/(Loss) After Taxes (13,599) (1,036,763) P& L Balance B/F (13,13,55,478) (13,03,18,714) Profit/ (Loss) carried to Balance Sheet (13,13,69,077) (13,13,55,478)

2) BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANYS WORKING DURING THE YEAR/STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIR:

During the year under review the total income was Rs.1,64,120/- as compared to Rs.48,159/- of that of the previous Year. The Company has made loss of Rs.13,599/- as compared to profit of Rs.1,036,763/- of previous year. Efforts are being made to improve the performance of the Company. The Company is operating in single division. Hence, division wise working details are not required to be given.

In the last month of FY 2020-21, the COVID-19 pandemic developed rapidly into a global crisis, forcing governments to enforce lock-downs of all economic activity. The focus of the company immediately shifted to ensuring the health and well-being of all employees and on minimizing disruption of services for all our customers. To ensure that even in the lockdown, stock of essential commodities isnt affected and supply of agricultural produce is available to the public at large, in compliance of the Covid-19 Guidelines issued by the Govt., we were working at our Registered Office with minimum staff criteria as laid down by the regulatory authority.

3) CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There was no change in the nature of the business of the Company during the year under review.

4) DIVIDEND:

The Company has not declared any dividend for the year under review.

5) TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

The company does not have any amount which required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

6) TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Board of Directors of the company has not proposed any amount to carry to any reserves.

7) CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL:

The Issued Equity Share Capital as on March 31, 2021 was Rs. 4,15,00,000/- During the year unpaid Equity Share Capital becomes fully paid up

A) Issue of equity shares with differential rights:

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights.

B) Issue of sweat equity shares:

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any sweat equity shares.

C) Issue of employee stock options:

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any sweat equity shares.

D) Provision of money by company for purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees:

The Company has no scheme of provision of money for purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees. Hence the details under rule 16 (4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 are not required to be disclosed.

8) FINANCE:

The Company has not borrowed loan from any Bank or Financial institution during the year under review.

9) DETAILS PERTAINING TO SHARES IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT:

The Company does not have any shares in the demat suspense account or unclaimed suspense account. Hence, Disclosures with respect to demat suspense account/ unclaimed suspense account are not required to mention here.

10) MATTERS RELATED TO DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Mr. Jagdish Rajani (DIN: 03209076), Director retire by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer himself for re-appointment.

a) Key Managerial Personnel:

The following are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

Mr. Jawahar Rajani Managing Director, CEO Mr. Jagdish K Rajani Chief Financial Officer

There were no changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel during the year under review.

11) NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The meetings of the Board of Directors are held at periodical intervals and are generally at the registered office of the Company, Indore. The meeting dates are decided well in advance and the agenda and notes on agenda are circulated in advance to the directors. All material information is incorporated in the notes on agenda for facilitating meaningful and focused discussion at the meeting. Where it is not perusable to attach supporting or relevant documents to the agendas, the same is tabled before the meeting. In case of business exigencies or urgency of matters, resolutions are passed by circulation. Senior Management persons are often invited to attend the Board Meetings and provide clarifications as and when required.

During the year 2020-21, 06 (Six) Board Meetings were convened and duly held on:

01/06/2020 27/07/2020 25/08/2020 28/09/2020 31/10/2020 08/02/2021

The Board of Directors of the Company were present at the following Board Meeting held during the year under review:

Name of Director Board Meeting Held Meetings attended Attendance at last AGM Mr. Jawahar Rajani 6 6 Yes Mr. Jagdish K Rajani 6 6 Yes Mrs. Meena Rajani 6 6 Yes Mr. Jai Kumar Pandey 6 6 Yes

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM):

No Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company was held during the financial year 202021.

During the year under review, no resolution has been passed through the exercise of postal ballot.

12) STATEMENT INDICATING THE MANNER IN WHICH FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION HAS BEEN MADE BY THE BOARD OF ITS OWN PERFORMANCE AND THAT OF ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement), Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees.

During the year, the Board adopted a formal mechanism for evaluating its performance and as well as that of its Committees and individual Directors, including the Chairman of the Board. The exercise was carried out through a structured evaluation process covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as composition of the Board & committees, experience & competencies, performance of specific duties & obligations, governance issues etc. Separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors including the Board Chairman who were evaluated on parameters such as attendance, contribution at the meetings and otherwise, independent judgment, safeguarding of minority shareholders interest etc.

The evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board and that of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors were carried out by the Independent Directors.

The Directors were satisfied with the evaluation results, which reflected the overall engagement of the Board and its Committees with the Company.

13) PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES& EMPLOYEE REMUNERATION:

The table containing the names and other particulars of employees in accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided as "Annexure- A" to the Boards report.

None of the employees of the Company drew remuneration of Rs.1,02,00,000/- or more per annum and Rs.8,50,000/- or more per month during the year. No employee was in receipt of remuneration during the year or part thereof which, in the aggregate, at a rate which is in excess of the remuneration drawn by the managing director or whole-time director or manager and holds by himself or along with his spouse and dependent children, not less than two percent of the equity shares of the company. Hence, no information is required to be furnished as required under Rule, 5(2) and 5(3) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

14) EMPLOYEE RELATIONS:

Employee relations throughout the Company were harmonious. The Board wishes to place on record its sincere appreciation of the devoted efforts of all employees in advancing the Companys vision and strategy to deliver good performance.

15) REPORT ON PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL POSITION OF SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND TOINT VENTURE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have Subsidiaries, Associate and Joint Venture Companies. Hence, details for the same are not required to mention here.

16) CHANGE OF NAME:

The Company has not changed its name during the year under review.

17) STATUTORY AUDITORS:

The company has appointed M/s. S. N. Kabra & Co, Chartered Accountants., Chartered Accountant, Indore, as a statutory Auditor of the company in Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2016 for a period of five year from the Conclusion of this Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2021.

18) COST AUDITORS:

The Company has not appointed the Cost Auditor as pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014, since, the cost audit is not applicable to the Company.

19) SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed CS Rupali Modi, Practicing Company Secretary, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as "Annexure -B".

Reply to the qualification Remarks in Secretarial Audit Report:

1. The company has informed to the promoters about the requirement of their respecting holding in dematerialized mode only.

2. Though the Company has not published notice for Financial Result, the company has uploaded the same on Website of the company and submitted to BSE Limited.

3. The Company is in process of appointment of Company Secretary. In absence of the same, the Company has appointed Mr. Jawahar Rajani, Managing Director of the Company as a Compliance officer of the Company.

4. Company has fewer turnovers within city, hence not obtained GST number.

5. The Company has noted the same and is in process of revocation of suspension with the requirement of office of BSE Ltd.

6. With reference to remark of point no. i and j, the company is in process of appointment of suitable person as an independent director of the company to comply with the requirement of section 177(2), 178 and 149(4) of the Companies Act, 2013.

7. The Company has noted the non compliance and undertake to timely submission of Annual Report and all other compliance in future.

8. The company is in process of appointment of Company Secretary, as and when, company secretary will be appointed, the company will file e-form INC-22A Active (Active Company Tagging Identities and verification) to Ministry of Corporate Affairs as required under Rule 25A of the Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014.

20) RESPONSE TO AUDITORS REMARKS:

There were no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Auditors in their respective reports. Observation made by the Statutory Auditors in their Report are self explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further comments under section 134(3)(f) of the Companies Act, 2013.

21) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The quantum of the day to day transactions as well as turnover is of small size and hence, internal auditor has not been appointed, however, the Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. During the year under review, the board of directors of the company review its existing internal control system with a view of tighten the same and introduce system of self certification by all the process owners to ensure that internal controls over all the key business processes are operative.

The Internal Audit Department monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations of the Company. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

22) AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company comprises 3 Members. as well as those in section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and include the reviewing of quarterly, half-yearly and annual financial statements before submission to the Board, ensure compliance of internal control systems and internal audit, timely payment of statutory dues and other matters.

During the year under review 4 meetings of the committee were held 27/07/ 2020, 25/08/2019, 31/10/2020 and 08/02/2021. The composition of committee and attendance at its meetings is given below:

Sr. No. Name Position Category Number of meeting Attend 1 Mr. Jai Kumar Pandey Chairman Non-Executive Independent Director 4 2 Ms. Meena Rajani Member Non Independent Director 4 3 Mr. Jawahar Rajani Member Non Independent Director 4

The Board accepted the recommendations of the Audit Committee whenever made by the Committee during the year.

23) VIGIL MECHANISM:

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company www.tromboextractions.com.

24) NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Board of Directors of the company have constituted a Nomination & Remuneration Committee of Directors mainly for the purposes of recommending the Companys policy on Remuneration Package for the Managing/Executive Directors, reviewing the structure, design and implementation of remuneration policy in respect of key management personnel.

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee consisted of 3 Directors. During the year under review, 1 meetings of the committee were held 25/08/2020. The name of members, Chairman and their attendance at the Remuneration Committee Meeting are as under Committee of Board:

Sr. No. Name Position Category Number of meeting Attend 1 Mr. Jai Kumar Pandey Chairman Non-Executive Independent Director 1 2 Ms. Meena Rajani Member Non Independent Director 1 3 Mr. Jawahar Rajani Member Non Independent Director 1

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management and their remuneration. The Remuneration Policy is also available on the Companys website at www.tromboextractions.com

25) STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee consisted of 3 Directors. During the year under review, 4 meetings of the committee were held 01/06/2020, 13/07/2020, 08/10/2020 and 06/01/2021. The name of members, Chairman and their attendance at the Stakeholders Relationship Committee are as under Committee of Board:

Sr. No. Name Position Category Number of meeting Attend 1 Mr. Jai Kumar Pandey Member Non-Executive Independent Director 4 2 Ms. Meena Rajani Member Non Independent Director 4 3 Mr. Jawahar Rajani Member Non Independent Director 4

The status of shareholders complaints received so far/number not solved to the satisfaction of shareholders/number of pending share transfer transactions (as on 31st March, 2021 is given below):-

Complaints Status: 01.04.2020 to 31.03.2021 Number of complaints received so far 2 Number of complaints solved 0 Number of pending complaints 2

Compliance Officer:

Mr. Jawahar Rajani, is Compliance Officer of the company for the purpose of complying with various provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Listing Agreement with Stock Exchanges, Registrar of Companies and for monitoring the share transfer process etc.

a) Share Transfer System:

All the transfers are received and processed by share Transfer agents and are approved by share transfer committee. Share Transfer requests received in physical form are registered within 30 days and demat requests are confirmed within 15 days.

b) Dematerialization of shares and liquidity:

Details of Registrar and Share Transfer agent of the Company for dematerialization of shares:

Name : MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited Address : 1. 383 Lake Gardens, 1st Floor, Kolkata 700045, 2. 201, Shatdal Complex, Opp. Bata Show Room, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad - 380 009 Contact No. : 033-40724051/52/5 079-2658 2878, 2879, 2880 E-mail ID : mcssta@rediffmail.com, mcsahmd@gmail.com

26) STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY:

Risk management is embedded in your companys operating framework. Your company believes that managing risk helps in maximizing returns. The companys approach to addressing business risk is comprehensive and includes periodic review of such risks and a framework for mitigating controls and reporting mechanism of such risks. The risk management framework is reviewed periodically by the Board and the Audit Committee. Some of the risks that the company is exposed to are:

Commodity Price Risks

The Company is exposed to the risk of price fluctuation of raw material as well as finished goods. The company proactively manages these risks through forward booking, Inventory management and proactive vendor development practices. The Companys reputation for quality, product differentiation and service, coupled with existence of powerful brand image with robust marketing network mitigation the impact the impact of price risk on finished goods.

Regulatory Risks

The company is exposed to risks attached to various statues and regulations including the company Act. The company is mitigating these risks through regular review of legal compliances carried out through internal as well as external compliance audits.

Human Resources Risks

Retaining the existing talent pool and attracting new talent are major risks. The company has initialed various measures including rolling out strategic talent management system, training and integration of learning and development activities.

Strategic Risks

Emerging businesses, capital expenditure for capacity expansion, etc., are normal strategic risk faced by the company. However, the company has well-defined processes and procedures for obtaining approvals for investments in new business and capacity expansion etc.

27) EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

As required pursuant to section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, an extract of annual return in MGT 9 as a part of this Annual Report as "Annexure-C".

28) MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

There is no any Material changes occurred subsequent to the close of the financial year of the Company to which the balance sheet relates and the date of the report.

29) DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE:

There is no significant and material order passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future during the year under review.

30) DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Company has adequate and proper Internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements during the year under review.

31) PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

The Company has not entered any related party transactions during the financial year under review.

32) PUBLIC DEPOSIT:

During the year under review the Company has not accepted any deposits to which the provisions of section 73, 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Acceptance of Deposits Rules, 2014 as amended are applicable.

33) PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

During the year under review the company has not made any Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

34) CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As per SEBI circular no: CFD/POLICYCELL/7/2014 dated 15th September, 2014, (Regulation 27(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 shall not be mandatory to the following class of companies:

a) Companies having paid up equity share capital not exceeding Rs.10 crore and Net Worth not exceeding Rs.25 crore, as on the last day of the previous financial year;

Provided that where the provisions of (Regulation 27(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 becomes applicable to a company at a later date, such company shall comply with the requirements of (Regulation 27(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 within six months from the date on which the provisions became applicable to the company.

Accordingly it may be noted that the paid up share capital of the Company is below Rs. 10 crore and Net Worth of the Company has not exceeded Rs.25 crore, as on 31st March, 2021 and hence Corporate Governance is not applicable to the Company.

35) MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

Management discussion and analysis Report, pursuant to Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement), Regulations, 2015, forms part of this Report and the same is annexed as "Annexure-D".

36) DETAIL OF FRAUD AS PER AUDITORS REPORT:

There is no fraud in the Company during the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2021. This is also being supported by the report of the auditors of the Company as no fraud has been reported in their audit report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2021.

37) OBLIGATION OF COMPANY UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a policy against sexual harassment in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under.

During the financial year 2020-21, the company has not received any complaints on sexual harassment and hence no complaints remain pending as of 31st March, 2021.

38) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is Nil.

39) CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSILIBILTY (CSR):

The Provision of Section 135 of the Company Act, 2013 are not applicable since the company does not fall under Category of Rule 9 of the Corporate Responsibility Rules 2014.

40) DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statements in terms of Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013:

a) that in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b) that such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and judgment and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2021 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) that proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) that the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) that proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively;

f) that systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively

41) SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Directors State that applicable Secretarial Standards i.e. SS-1 and SS-2 relating to Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings, respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

42) LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGES:

The Company confirms that it not has paid the Annual Listing Fees for the year 2020-2021 to BSE where the Companys Shares are listed.

43) PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has promulgated the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 ("The PIT Regulations"). The PIT regulations has come into effect from May 15, 2015 and replaced the earlier Regulations. The object of the PIT Regulation is to curb the practice of insider trading in the securities of a listed company.

The company has adopted an Internal Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trades by insiders ("the code") in accordance with the requirements of the PIT regulations.

The Code is applicable to promoters and Promoters Group, all Directors and such Designated Employees who are expected to have access to unpublished price sensitive information relating to the Company. The Company Secretary is the Compliance Officer for monitoring adherence to the said Regulations.

The company has also formulated The Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015. This Code is displayed on the Companys website viz. www.tromboextractions.com.

44) ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

The management is grateful to the government authorities, Bankers, Vendors, farmers for their continued assistance and co-operation. The directors also wish to place on record the confidence of members in the company.