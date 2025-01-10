iifl-logo-icon 1
TTI Enterprise Ltd Balance Sheet

11.65
(-7.39%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.4

25.4

25.4

25.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.37

1.14

1.4

1.33

Net Worth

26.77

26.54

26.8

26.73

Minority Interest

Debt

1.34

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

28.11

26.54

26.8

26.74

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

14.03

3.87

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.19

0

Networking Capital

6.46

8.22

9.87

20.56

Inventories

6.3

8

9.6

20.43

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.2

0.29

0.27

0.13

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.01

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

-0.06

0

0

Cash

0.24

4.38

0.99

0.06

Total Assets

6.71

12.61

25.08

24.49

