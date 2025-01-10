TTI Enterprise Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.4
25.4
25.4
25.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.37
1.14
1.4
1.33
Net Worth
26.77
26.54
26.8
26.73
Minority Interest
Debt
1.34
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
28.11
26.54
26.8
26.74
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
14.03
3.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.19
0
Networking Capital
6.46
8.22
9.87
20.56
Inventories
6.3
8
9.6
20.43
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.2
0.29
0.27
0.13
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.01
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.06
0
0
Cash
0.24
4.38
0.99
0.06
Total Assets
6.71
12.61
25.08
24.49
No Record Found
