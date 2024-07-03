TTI Enterprise Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
5.04
2.92
1.83
2.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.04
2.92
1.83
2.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
5.04
2.92
1.83
2.25
Total Expenditure
4.81
2.77
1.82
2.25
PBIDT
0.23
0.15
0
0
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.23
0.15
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.14
0.03
0.03
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.08
0.12
-0.03
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.08
0.12
-0.03
0
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-0.06
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.08
0.12
0.03
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.03
0.01
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.4
25.4
25.4
25.39
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
10,62,10,835
9,99,16,336
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
83.62
78.66
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
2,08,11,275
2,71,05,776
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
16.38
21.34
PBIDTM(%)
4.56
5.13
0
0
PBDTM(%)
4.56
5.13
0
0
PATM(%)
1.58
4.1
-1.63
-0.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.