TTI Enterprise Ltd Annually Results

13.21
(1.15%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

5.04

2.92

1.83

2.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.04

2.92

1.83

2.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Total Income

5.04

2.92

1.83

2.25

Total Expenditure

4.81

2.77

1.82

2.25

PBIDT

0.23

0.15

0

0

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.23

0.15

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.14

0.03

0.03

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.08

0.12

-0.03

0

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.08

0.12

-0.03

0

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-0.06

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.08

0.12

0.03

0

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.03

0.01

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

25.4

25.4

25.4

25.39

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

10,62,10,835

9,99,16,336

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

83.62

78.66

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

2,08,11,275

2,71,05,776

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

16.38

21.34

PBIDTM(%)

4.56

5.13

0

0

PBDTM(%)

4.56

5.13

0

0

PATM(%)

1.58

4.1

-1.63

-0.44

