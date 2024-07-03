Summary

TTI Enterprises Ltd was incorporated on 3rd July 1981. The Company is a Non Banking Financial Company engaged into the business of fund-based activities, providing loans & advances, making investments in shares, mutual funds and other financial products. It is listed with the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited in India.During the year 2013, five subsidiary companies were set up by the Company. M/s. Nirja Trimpex Ltd was amalgamated with the Company and as per the approved exchange ratio, requisite number of equity shares have been issued to the erstwhile shareholders of M/s. Nirja Trimpex Ltd. in 2013. As on 31st March 2015, Pratibhanu Mercantile Limited, Udyati Traders Limited, Locavi Enterprises Limited and Simmander Merchants Limited were the subsidiaries.Sindhuchita Enterprises Limited, Pushpadant Enterprises Limited, Keshwi Traders Limited and Gokuleshwar Enterprises Limited ceased to remain subsidiaries of the company as they were divested during the year 2014-15.As on 31st March 2016, Pratibhanu Mercantile Limited and Udyati Traders Limited were the subsidiaries.Locavi Enterprises Limited and Simmander Merchants Limited ceased to remain subsidiaries of the company as they were divested during the year 2015-16.M/s Udyati Traders Limited was the subsidiary Company of the Company as on 31st March 2017 and M/s Pratibhanu Mercantile Pvt Ltd ceased to remain subsidiary of the Company as it was divested during the year 2017. M/s Udyati Traders

