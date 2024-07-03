SectorFinance
Open₹12
Prev. Close₹11.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.29
Day's High₹12.95
Day's Low₹12
52 Week's High₹24.3
52 Week's Low₹11.18
Book Value₹11.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.87
P/E12.8
EPS0.93
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.4
25.4
25.4
25.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.37
1.14
1.4
1.33
Net Worth
26.77
26.54
26.8
26.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.49
5.28
-6.69
-1.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
5.04
2.92
1.83
2.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.04
2.92
1.83
2.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Binjal Mehta
Additional Director
Sonal Atal
Additional Executive Director.
V S Ranganathan
Managing Director
Mridula Mukundan
Additional Director
Payal Bafna
Additional Director
Bhagyashri Brijeshkumar Rajgor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chandra Prakash Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by TTI Enterprise Ltd
Summary
TTI Enterprises Ltd was incorporated on 3rd July 1981. The Company is a Non Banking Financial Company engaged into the business of fund-based activities, providing loans & advances, making investments in shares, mutual funds and other financial products. It is listed with the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited in India.During the year 2013, five subsidiary companies were set up by the Company. M/s. Nirja Trimpex Ltd was amalgamated with the Company and as per the approved exchange ratio, requisite number of equity shares have been issued to the erstwhile shareholders of M/s. Nirja Trimpex Ltd. in 2013. As on 31st March 2015, Pratibhanu Mercantile Limited, Udyati Traders Limited, Locavi Enterprises Limited and Simmander Merchants Limited were the subsidiaries.Sindhuchita Enterprises Limited, Pushpadant Enterprises Limited, Keshwi Traders Limited and Gokuleshwar Enterprises Limited ceased to remain subsidiaries of the company as they were divested during the year 2014-15.As on 31st March 2016, Pratibhanu Mercantile Limited and Udyati Traders Limited were the subsidiaries.Locavi Enterprises Limited and Simmander Merchants Limited ceased to remain subsidiaries of the company as they were divested during the year 2015-16.M/s Udyati Traders Limited was the subsidiary Company of the Company as on 31st March 2017 and M/s Pratibhanu Mercantile Pvt Ltd ceased to remain subsidiary of the Company as it was divested during the year 2017. M/s Udyati Traders
Read More
The TTI Enterprise Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.94 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TTI Enterprise Ltd is ₹32.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TTI Enterprise Ltd is 12.8 and 1.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TTI Enterprise Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TTI Enterprise Ltd is ₹11.18 and ₹24.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TTI Enterprise Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.82%, 3 Years at -43.28%, 1 Year at -48.60%, 6 Month at -24.68%, 3 Month at -6.81% and 1 Month at -8.95%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.