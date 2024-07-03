iifl-logo-icon 1
TTI Enterprise Ltd Share Price

12.94
(8.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:15:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12
  • Day's High12.95
  • 52 Wk High24.3
  • Prev. Close11.9
  • Day's Low12
  • 52 Wk Low 11.18
  • Turnover (lac)2.29
  • P/E12.8
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.01
  • EPS0.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.87
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

TTI Enterprise Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

12

Prev. Close

11.9

Turnover(Lac.)

2.29

Day's High

12.95

Day's Low

12

52 Week's High

24.3

52 Week's Low

11.18

Book Value

11.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.87

P/E

12.8

EPS

0.93

Divi. Yield

0

TTI Enterprise Ltd Corporate Action

16 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

TTI Enterprise Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

TTI Enterprise Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:23 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.22%

Non-Promoter- 37.77%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

TTI Enterprise Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.4

25.4

25.4

25.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.37

1.14

1.4

1.33

Net Worth

26.77

26.54

26.8

26.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.49

5.28

-6.69

-1.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

5.04

2.92

1.83

2.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.04

2.92

1.83

2.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

TTI Enterprise Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TTI Enterprise Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Binjal Mehta

Additional Director

Sonal Atal

Additional Executive Director.

V S Ranganathan

Managing Director

Mridula Mukundan

Additional Director

Payal Bafna

Additional Director

Bhagyashri Brijeshkumar Rajgor

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chandra Prakash Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TTI Enterprise Ltd

Summary

TTI Enterprises Ltd was incorporated on 3rd July 1981. The Company is a Non Banking Financial Company engaged into the business of fund-based activities, providing loans & advances, making investments in shares, mutual funds and other financial products. It is listed with the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited in India.During the year 2013, five subsidiary companies were set up by the Company. M/s. Nirja Trimpex Ltd was amalgamated with the Company and as per the approved exchange ratio, requisite number of equity shares have been issued to the erstwhile shareholders of M/s. Nirja Trimpex Ltd. in 2013. As on 31st March 2015, Pratibhanu Mercantile Limited, Udyati Traders Limited, Locavi Enterprises Limited and Simmander Merchants Limited were the subsidiaries.Sindhuchita Enterprises Limited, Pushpadant Enterprises Limited, Keshwi Traders Limited and Gokuleshwar Enterprises Limited ceased to remain subsidiaries of the company as they were divested during the year 2014-15.As on 31st March 2016, Pratibhanu Mercantile Limited and Udyati Traders Limited were the subsidiaries.Locavi Enterprises Limited and Simmander Merchants Limited ceased to remain subsidiaries of the company as they were divested during the year 2015-16.M/s Udyati Traders Limited was the subsidiary Company of the Company as on 31st March 2017 and M/s Pratibhanu Mercantile Pvt Ltd ceased to remain subsidiary of the Company as it was divested during the year 2017. M/s Udyati Traders
Company FAQs

What is the TTI Enterprise Ltd share price today?

The TTI Enterprise Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.94 today.

What is the Market Cap of TTI Enterprise Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TTI Enterprise Ltd is ₹32.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TTI Enterprise Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TTI Enterprise Ltd is 12.8 and 1.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TTI Enterprise Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TTI Enterprise Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TTI Enterprise Ltd is ₹11.18 and ₹24.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TTI Enterprise Ltd?

TTI Enterprise Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.82%, 3 Years at -43.28%, 1 Year at -48.60%, 6 Month at -24.68%, 3 Month at -6.81% and 1 Month at -8.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TTI Enterprise Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TTI Enterprise Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.23 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.77 %

