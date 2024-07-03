TTI Enterprise Ltd Summary

TTI Enterprises Ltd was incorporated on 3rd July 1981. The Company is a Non Banking Financial Company engaged into the business of fund-based activities, providing loans & advances, making investments in shares, mutual funds and other financial products. It is listed with the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited in India.During the year 2013, five subsidiary companies were set up by the Company. M/s. Nirja Trimpex Ltd was amalgamated with the Company and as per the approved exchange ratio, requisite number of equity shares have been issued to the erstwhile shareholders of M/s. Nirja Trimpex Ltd. in 2013. As on 31st March 2015, Pratibhanu Mercantile Limited, Udyati Traders Limited, Locavi Enterprises Limited and Simmander Merchants Limited were the subsidiaries.Sindhuchita Enterprises Limited, Pushpadant Enterprises Limited, Keshwi Traders Limited and Gokuleshwar Enterprises Limited ceased to remain subsidiaries of the company as they were divested during the year 2014-15.As on 31st March 2016, Pratibhanu Mercantile Limited and Udyati Traders Limited were the subsidiaries.Locavi Enterprises Limited and Simmander Merchants Limited ceased to remain subsidiaries of the company as they were divested during the year 2015-16.M/s Udyati Traders Limited was the subsidiary Company of the Company as on 31st March 2017 and M/s Pratibhanu Mercantile Pvt Ltd ceased to remain subsidiary of the Company as it was divested during the year 2017. M/s Udyati Traders Limited, the only Subsidiary Company of the Company, which existed at the beginning of the Financial Year 2017-18, now ceased to remain subsidiary of the Company in FY2018 as it was divested during the year 2017.In 2021-22, there was change in the control & management of the Company, V S Ranganathan, Vasanthy Ranghanathan, Bindu K C, Kanakavally Prathapan Karumanthra, Mridula Mukundan and Sujith Venugopalan acquired 63,50,575 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each representing 24.998% of the Paid-Up Capital of the Company through Share Purchase Agreement dated September 20, 2021 between the existing promoters & Acquirers. The Acquirers made Open Offer of 76,21,327 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each representing 30% of the Paid-Up Capital of the Company. Finally, the Offer process got completed in May, 2022 and one of the Co-Acquirer Shri V S Ranganathan acquired 28,20,609 Equity Shares representing 11.103% of the Paid-Up Capital of the Company resulting this, the Board of the Company was changed on May 23, 2022 following the new management namely V S Ranganathan, Bindu K C and Kanakavally Prathapan Karumanthra. The present management entered into Share Purchase Agreement on 6% July, 2022 for acquisition of 5143803 Fully Paid-Up Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each and made an Open Offer for 66,05,150 Fully Paid-Up Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each at an Offer price of Rs. 13.50 per share representing 26% of the Paid-Up Capital of the Company. The Second Open Offer opened on November 03,2022 and closed on November 17,2022. and the acquirers acquired 6,13,858 Equity Shares representing 2.42% of the Paid-Up Capital of the Company.