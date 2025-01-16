Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 11 Jan 2025

TTI Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024

Board Meeting 18 Nov 2024 16 Nov 2024

TTI Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the auditors; Outcome of board meeting to approve un audited financial result for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

TTI Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) To fix the day date time of Annual General Meeting of the financial year 2023-2024. (ii) To fix the Book Closure date for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. (iii) To Approve the Notice of Annual General Meeting along with other related documents for the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. (iv) To appoint the Scrutinizer for the upcoming Annual general Meeting. (v) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on Saturday, August 31st, 2024, has considered and approved the following matters: 1. Approved to increase the Borrowing limits of the Board of Directors of the Company under Section 180 of the Companies Act, 2013. 2. Approved the Authorization to make loans and give guarantee(s) and provide security(ies) or make investment under Companies Act, 2013. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

TTI Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for First Quarter Fy 2024-2025 ending 30/06/2024 RESULTS QUARTER ENDING 30/06/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

TTI Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 (Financial Year 2023-2024) along with the Audited report. (ii) To declare Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-2024. (iii) To Appoint Internal Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-2025. (iv) To Appoint Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-2025. (v) Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Submission of Results for Qtr ending 31/03/2024 in its board meeting held on Tuesday 28/05/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024 , under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor Aparna Tripathi & Associates (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024