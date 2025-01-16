iifl-logo-icon 1
TTI Enterprise Ltd Board Meeting

12.66
(7.56%)
Jan 15, 2025

TTI Enterprise CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Jan 202511 Jan 2025
TTI Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024
Board Meeting18 Nov 202416 Nov 2024
TTI Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the auditors; Outcome of board meeting to approve un audited financial result for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
TTI Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) To fix the day date time of Annual General Meeting of the financial year 2023-2024. (ii) To fix the Book Closure date for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. (iii) To Approve the Notice of Annual General Meeting along with other related documents for the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. (iv) To appoint the Scrutinizer for the upcoming Annual general Meeting. (v) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on Saturday, August 31st, 2024, has considered and approved the following matters: 1. Approved to increase the Borrowing limits of the Board of Directors of the Company under Section 180 of the Companies Act, 2013. 2. Approved the Authorization to make loans and give guarantee(s) and provide security(ies) or make investment under Companies Act, 2013. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
TTI Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for First Quarter Fy 2024-2025 ending 30/06/2024 RESULTS QUARTER ENDING 30/06/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
TTI Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 (Financial Year 2023-2024) along with the Audited report. (ii) To declare Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-2024. (iii) To Appoint Internal Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-2025. (iv) To Appoint Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-2025. (v) Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Submission of Results for Qtr ending 31/03/2024 in its board meeting held on Tuesday 28/05/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024 , under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor Aparna Tripathi & Associates (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
TTI Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited review report for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Dear Sir, The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 14th February, 2024 has considered and approved the following matters: 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review report for the Quarter and Nine Month ended 31st December, 2023. 2. Discussion about SDD software maintenance. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 01.00 and concluded at 02.00 PM Quarterly unaudited Financial results 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

