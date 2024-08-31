AGM 30/09/2024 We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on Saturday, August 31st, 2024, has considered and approved the following matters: 1. Approved to increase the Borrowing limits of the Board of Directors of the Company under Section 180 of the Companies Act, 2013. 2. Approved the Authorization to make loans and give guarantee(s) and provide security(ies) or make investment under Companies Act, 2013. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) Annual Report FY 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) outcome of AGM Proceedings of AGM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)