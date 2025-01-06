iifl-logo-icon 1
Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd Balance Sheet

17.97
(0.96%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.84

5.84

5.84

5.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.01

-4.88

-4.75

-4.61

Net Worth

0.83

0.96

1.09

1.23

Minority Interest

Debt

7.23

7.1

6.95

6.82

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.06

8.06

8.04

8.05

Fixed Assets

4.67

4.67

4.67

4.7

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.19

0.19

0.19

0.19

Networking Capital

3.18

3.19

3.17

3.15

Inventories

0.21

0.21

0.21

0.21

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

3.31

3.3

3.29

3.27

Sundry Creditors

-0.26

-0.24

-0.25

-0.25

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.08

-0.08

-0.08

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

8.05

8.06

8.04

8.05

