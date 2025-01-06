Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.84
5.84
5.84
5.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.01
-4.88
-4.75
-4.61
Net Worth
0.83
0.96
1.09
1.23
Minority Interest
Debt
7.23
7.1
6.95
6.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.06
8.06
8.04
8.05
Fixed Assets
4.67
4.67
4.67
4.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.19
0.19
0.19
0.19
Networking Capital
3.18
3.19
3.17
3.15
Inventories
0.21
0.21
0.21
0.21
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
3.31
3.3
3.29
3.27
Sundry Creditors
-0.26
-0.24
-0.25
-0.25
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.08
-0.08
-0.08
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
8.05
8.06
8.04
8.05
