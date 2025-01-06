Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.15
0.48
-0.17
-0.11
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-2.05
-0.03
0.97
Other operating items
Operating
-0.16
-1.56
-0.2
0.85
Capital expenditure
-0.04
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.2
-1.56
-0.2
0.85
Equity raised
-8.9
-9.69
-9.17
-8.94
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
13.48
13.36
13.26
12.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.37
2.1
3.88
3.93
