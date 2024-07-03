Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹17.97
Prev. Close₹17.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹17.97
Day's Low₹17.97
52 Week's High₹27.4
52 Week's Low₹17.02
Book Value₹1.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.84
5.84
5.84
5.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.01
-4.88
-4.75
-4.61
Net Worth
0.83
0.96
1.09
1.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.15
0.48
-0.17
-0.11
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-2.05
-0.03
0.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-72.83
226.43
49.17
211.62
EBIT growth
-132.06
-376.56
49.17
211.62
Net profit growth
-132.06
-376.56
49.17
211.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Kapil Nagpal
Non Executive Director
Kritika Lalitkumar Nagpal
Company Secretary
Snehal Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd
Summary
Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Limited was incorporated at Khalapur, in Raigad Distrcit of Maharashtra on 15 July, 1988 in the name of Bee-Am & Chemical Limited and later on got renamed as Tulasee Distilleries Limited. The Company name was changed to Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Limited on 08 May, 2003. At present, the Company is engaged into the business of Manufacturing of Absolute Alcohol; Ethanol.Earlier, the Company had plant for manufacture of Mono Chloro Benzene (MCB), a basic chemical used in the manufacture of several intermediates and dye stuff products but later on in May 2003, it diversified its business from Mono Chloro Benzene Chemical to Absolute Alcohol; Ethanol.
Read More
The Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd is ₹10.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd is 0 and 12.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd is ₹17.02 and ₹27.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.72%, 3 Years at -15.50%, 1 Year at -35.27%, 6 Month at -0.56%, 3 Month at 0.74% and 1 Month at -6.61%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.