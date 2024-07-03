iifl-logo-icon 1
Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd Share Price

17.97
(0.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open17.97
  • Day's High17.97
  • 52 Wk High27.4
  • Prev. Close17.8
  • Day's Low17.97
  • 52 Wk Low 17.02
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.37
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.59
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

17.97

Prev. Close

17.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

17.97

Day's Low

17.97

52 Week's High

27.4

52 Week's Low

17.02

Book Value

1.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.59

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.89%

Non-Promoter- 51.10%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.84

5.84

5.84

5.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.01

-4.88

-4.75

-4.61

Net Worth

0.83

0.96

1.09

1.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.15

0.48

-0.17

-0.11

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

-2.05

-0.03

0.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-72.83

226.43

49.17

211.62

EBIT growth

-132.06

-376.56

49.17

211.62

Net profit growth

-132.06

-376.56

49.17

211.62

No Record Found

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Kapil Nagpal

Non Executive Director

Kritika Lalitkumar Nagpal

Company Secretary

Snehal Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd

Summary

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Limited was incorporated at Khalapur, in Raigad Distrcit of Maharashtra on 15 July, 1988 in the name of Bee-Am & Chemical Limited and later on got renamed as Tulasee Distilleries Limited. The Company name was changed to Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Limited on 08 May, 2003. At present, the Company is engaged into the business of Manufacturing of Absolute Alcohol; Ethanol.Earlier, the Company had plant for manufacture of Mono Chloro Benzene (MCB), a basic chemical used in the manufacture of several intermediates and dye stuff products but later on in May 2003, it diversified its business from Mono Chloro Benzene Chemical to Absolute Alcohol; Ethanol.
Company FAQs

What is the Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd share price today?

The Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd is ₹10.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd is 0 and 12.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd is ₹17.02 and ₹27.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd?

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.72%, 3 Years at -15.50%, 1 Year at -35.27%, 6 Month at -0.56%, 3 Month at 0.74% and 1 Month at -6.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.89 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 51.11 %

