Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd Board Meeting

17.97
(0.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Tulasee Bio-Eth. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
TULASEE BIO-ETHANOL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Quarterly un-audited financial statements for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, 25th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting27 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
TULASEE BIO-ETHANOL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Mr. Santosh Mayekar (DIN: 02755037) as an Additional Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders; 2. Appointment of Mr. Rajesh Ramchandra Ambre (DIN: 10749943) as an Additional Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders; 3. Resignation of Mr. Anil Goyal (DIN: 00019297) as an Independent Director of the Company; 4. Resignation of Mr. Ashwin Pandya Gajanan (DIN: 03270119) as an Independent Director of the Company; 5. Resignation of Mr. Kishor Ramji Tank (DIN: 03341324) as an Independent Director of the Company. 1. Appointment of Mr. Santosh Mayekar (DIN: 02755037) as an Additional Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company not liable to retire by rotation, for a tenure of 5 consecutive years commencing from 27/08/2024 to 26/08/2029, subject to the approval of the shareholders; 2. Appointment of Mr. Rajesh Ramchandra Ambre (DIN: 10749943) as an Additional Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company not liable to retire by rotation, for a tenure of 5 consecutive years commencing from 27/08/2024 to 26/08/2029, subject to the approval of the shareholders; 3. Resignation of Mr. Anil Goyal (DIN: 00019297) as an Independent Director of the Company; 4. Resignation of Mr. Ashwin Pandya Gajanan (DIN: 03270119) as an Independent Director of the Company; 5. Resignation of Mr. Kishor Ramji Tank (DIN: 03341324) as an Independent Director of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
TULASEE BIO-ETHANOL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30th July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202411 Apr 2024
TULASEE BIO-ETHANOL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31.03.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202410 Jan 2024
TULASEE BIO-ETHANOL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting Financial Results Submission of Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.02.2024)

