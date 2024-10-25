TULASEE BIO-ETHANOL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Mr. Santosh Mayekar (DIN: 02755037) as an Additional Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders; 2. Appointment of Mr. Rajesh Ramchandra Ambre (DIN: 10749943) as an Additional Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders; 3. Resignation of Mr. Anil Goyal (DIN: 00019297) as an Independent Director of the Company; 4. Resignation of Mr. Ashwin Pandya Gajanan (DIN: 03270119) as an Independent Director of the Company; 5. Resignation of Mr. Kishor Ramji Tank (DIN: 03341324) as an Independent Director of the Company. 1. Appointment of Mr. Santosh Mayekar (DIN: 02755037) as an Additional Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company not liable to retire by rotation, for a tenure of 5 consecutive years commencing from 27/08/2024 to 26/08/2029, subject to the approval of the shareholders; 2. Appointment of Mr. Rajesh Ramchandra Ambre (DIN: 10749943) as an Additional Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company not liable to retire by rotation, for a tenure of 5 consecutive years commencing from 27/08/2024 to 26/08/2029, subject to the approval of the shareholders; 3. Resignation of Mr. Anil Goyal (DIN: 00019297) as an Independent Director of the Company; 4. Resignation of Mr. Ashwin Pandya Gajanan (DIN: 03270119) as an Independent Director of the Company; 5. Resignation of Mr. Kishor Ramji Tank (DIN: 03341324) as an Independent Director of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024)