Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd Company Summary

17.97
(0.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd Summary

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Limited was incorporated at Khalapur, in Raigad Distrcit of Maharashtra on 15 July, 1988 in the name of Bee-Am & Chemical Limited and later on got renamed as Tulasee Distilleries Limited. The Company name was changed to Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Limited on 08 May, 2003. At present, the Company is engaged into the business of Manufacturing of Absolute Alcohol; Ethanol.Earlier, the Company had plant for manufacture of Mono Chloro Benzene (MCB), a basic chemical used in the manufacture of several intermediates and dye stuff products but later on in May 2003, it diversified its business from Mono Chloro Benzene Chemical to Absolute Alcohol; Ethanol.

