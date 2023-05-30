Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENT

The chemical industry did perform well. However, the Company has started its operation Afresh and need to work on many areas to re-gain its position in the competitive market.

SEGMENT WISE OF PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE

The company has is planning afresh to make optimum utilization of its resources and expected to turn around its resources will to get right opportunity.

OUTLOOK:

Looking promising on the coming years and would like to perform up to the mark.

OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

There is no doubt that Chemical Industry has a bright future and the country has a potential to become leader in the steel sector. The axis of growth is gradually shifting from the developed economies to developing economies in Asia. India is well placed to meet future growing demand because of its high competitiveness.

RISK AND CONCERN

In view of the Company having not undertaken any activity, the risk & concern factor has not been of much significance.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has clearly laid down policies, guidelines and procedures that form a part of the internal control systems.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONS, ETC

There have been not been much operations during the year.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCE: