iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd Management Discussions

17.97
(0.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

  1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENT

    2. The chemical industry did perform well. However, the Company has started its operation Afresh and need to work on many areas to re-gain its position in the competitive market.

  2. SEGMENT WISE OF PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE

    3. The company has is planning afresh to make optimum utilization of its resources and expected to turn around its resources will to get right opportunity.

  3. OUTLOOK:

    4. Looking promising on the coming years and would like to perform up to the mark.

  4. OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

    5. There is no doubt that Chemical Industry has a bright future and the country has a potential to become leader in the steel sector. The axis of growth is gradually shifting from the developed economies to developing economies in Asia. India is well placed to meet future growing demand because of its high competitiveness.

  5. RISK AND CONCERN

    6. In view of the Company having not undertaken any activity, the risk & concern factor has not been of much significance.

  6. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

    7. The Company has clearly laid down policies, guidelines and procedures that form a part of the internal control systems.

  7. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONS, ETC

    8. There have been not been much operations during the year.

  8. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCE:

Since the Company was not in operation, there were not much human resources required during the year.

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Sd/- Sd/-

Kapil Lalitkumar Nagpal Managing Director DIN:01929335

Ashwin Pandya Director

DIN: 03270119

Date: 30.05.2023

Place: Raigad

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.