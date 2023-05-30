Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd Management Discussions

The chemical industry did perform well. However, the Company has started its operation Afresh and need to work on many areas to re-gain its position in the competitive market.
The company has is planning afresh to make optimum utilization of its resources and expected to turn around its resources will to get right opportunity.
Looking promising on the coming years and would like to perform up to the mark.
There is no doubt that Chemical Industry has a bright future and the country has a potential to become leader in the steel sector. The axis of growth is gradually shifting from the developed economies to developing economies in Asia. India is well placed to meet future growing demand because of its high competitiveness.
In view of the Company having not undertaken any activity, the risk & concern factor has not been of much significance.
The Company has clearly laid down policies, guidelines and procedures that form a part of the internal control systems.
There have been not been much operations during the year.
Since the Company was not in operation, there were not much human resources required during the year.
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|Sd/-
|Sd/-
|
Kapil Lalitkumar Nagpal Managing Director DIN:01929335
|
Ashwin Pandya Director
DIN: 03270119
|
Date: 30.05.2023
Place: Raigad
